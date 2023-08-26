KELTY suffered late heartbreak when Stirling Albion netted a goal at the death to take all the points.

The game hadn’t offered a lot for either side for the previous 87 minutes but a long range effort from sub Josh Cooper was enough to deny the West Fife side of any points.

Hearts boss Michael Tidser was frustrated after the match which he believed they edged “We were the better side, created the most chances and I said to the lads at half time that we need to be clinical and we would get our chances,” he said.

“I am obviously just disappointed with the outcome but that is football sometimes. To go away with nothing is hugely frustrating .”

It has been a fairly even game with neither side producing many scoring chances although the Kelty keeper did have to pull off two decent saves to keep his side in the game.

The first half brought little in the way of opportunities on goal with no side really dominating play.

The foot of Kelty keeper Kyle Gourley was needed just after the 10 minute mark when Cameron Clark got the ball in the box after a corner.

His shot went towards goal however Gourley was able to kick it out.

Kelty had a half chance on 24 minutes through Craig Johnstone. He got the ball in the box and shot but his effort was over.

The home side went close ten minutes later when Lewis Milne crossed into the Stirling Albion box. He found the head of Jack Leitch but he flicked his header just wide.

There was a chance for the visitors minutes before the break after Botti Biabi slotted the ball to Reece Lyon who was coming in outside him in the box.

He put in a shot which went across the goalmouth and just wide.

Minutes later, Stirling Albion could have gone ahead when Ross Davidson put Robert Thomson through. He placed the ball towards goal but put his effort wide.

In the second half, Stirling had the first chance on goal after 55 minutes but Gourlay produced a superb save to thwart Ross Davidson.

Kelty looked lively soon after when Jamie Walker danced around Aaron Dunsmore and squeezed in a cross which was cleared for a corner.

They came close just after the 70 minute mark when Tidser was brought down.

The player manager took the resulting set piece which came to Reece Lyon who hits the ball towards goal only to be beaten by a superb save by Blair Currie. Soon after, it looked like Kelty had eventually broken the deadlong when Thomson put through Lyon. The ball came to Johnston and he looked destined to net but the ball was scrambled away.

With just three minutes left on the clock, disaster struck for Hearts when a long range shot from sub Josh Cooper somehow beat Kyle Gourley to give the home side the lead.

Kelty went close to levelling immediately when the ball came to Thomas O’Ware in the box but he hit over.

Stirling Albion Currie, Clark, McGregor (Spence 74), Cummins, Dunsmore, Davidson, Carrick, Leitch (Hilson 61), Banner, Thomson (Cooper 69), Milne.

Subs: Weir, Moore, Wyles.

Goals: Cooper (87) Booking: Cooper Kelty Hearts Gourley, Corbett, Walker, O’Ware, Thomso, Lyon, Johnston, (Daramola 77), Tidser, Biabi, O’Donnall.

Subs: Owens L, Owens B, Campbell, Cameron.

Bookings: Walker Ref: Lloyd Wilson