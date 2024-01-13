MICHAEL TIDSER was left feeling frustrated after Kelty Hearts were forced to settle for a draw against struggling Annan Athletic.

On-loan Aberdeen forward Alfie Bavidge’s first half penalty gave the in-control hosts a deserved lead, but subtitute Tommy Goss, with his team’s first serious effort on target, salvaged a point for the Galabankies.

It was a third draw from three meetings between the teams this season and New Central Park player / boss Tidser said post-match: “Very very frustrating.

“I think anybody that witnessed it and watched it, for probably about 60 minutes, we were really, really good, first half especially. Rotations, the way we want to play, we looked like a threat, get the penalty, and had a couple more chances to score the second.

“I think that’s the problem; we’re not really putting teams to bed, and football’s football. I’ve been involved in it long enough – if you don’t take your chances, you’re always susceptible to them getting a wee sniff.”

The home side made two changes from the starting line-up that began last week’s match at Cove Rangers, in which they fought back from two goals down to earn a draw.

Left back Jamie Walker, who has been linked with a move to League of Ireland side Dundalk, was not in the match day squad, whilst Ross Cunningham dropped to the bench.

Experienced defender Jason Thomson returned to the side, and Reuben McAllister, who made his debut from the bench last Saturday after signing on loan from Hibernian, was handed his first starting berth in maroon.

Kelty were seeking a first win in five matches – although they had drawn their last two – whilst Annan had gone 13 league games without a win.

The visitors had yet to win on the road in League One this season, beginning the day second bottom, but had drawn twice with sixth-placed Kelty in both of the previous meetings so far this campaign.

Annan had not won on the road in League One this term and, in the opening 45 minutes, you could see why.

Whilst the game was a bit of a slow burner, Kelty were the team that controlled the ball and, when there were chances created, it was they who had them.

Lewis O’Donnell, who recently extended his loan from Dundee United until the end of the season, and McAllister were impressive, as was Bavidge, whose pace caused Annan’s backline plenty of concern.

It was the teenager who had the first sight of goal, slicing well wide whilst under pressure from Steven Swinglehurst after Josh Galloway gave the ball away at the edge of the visitors’ penalty area, before Billy Owens had a much clearer opportunity in the 26th minute.

The ball was knocked down into his path in the penalty area but, from around eight yards out, he dragged his effort wide of the near post.

However, in the 28th minute, the hosts made the breakthrough when Bavidge, after Tidser was brought down by Quitongo whilst trying to move away from his opponent, sent Fleming the wrong way with the resultant penalty.

Two minutes later, only an unbelievable block from Fleming denied Bavidge a second, after he met Craig Johnston’s low ball across the six-yard box, as the hosts sought to press home their advantage.

Tidser lashed over from distance early in the second half, whilst Bavidge was unfortunate not to connect with a fine Stefan McCluskey cross with his head, but Kelty couldn’t find the second goal to seal the deal.

Lewis Hunter had fired over for Annan from range but, with 17 minutes to go, they pulled level out of nowhere.

The home side failed to deal with a ball played forward and flicked on, which fell to Goss, who moved onto his left foot, inside the box, before firing beyond Kyle Gourlay in the Kelty goal.

The contest opened up in the latter stages from there and Bavidge had a great chance to win it for Kelty, but headed wide from a Ross Cunningham cross, as the spoils were shared.

Kelty Hearts: Gourlay, Corbett, Thomson, Lyon, Johnston, McCluskey, Tidser (Cunningham 67), O’Donnell, B. Owens, McAllister (Biabi 77), Bavidge.

Subs not used: L. Owens, Sylla, Campbell.

Goal: Bavidge (28, pen).

Annan Athletic: Fleming, Gibson, Quitongo (Goss 61), T. Muir, Swinglehurst, Hunter, Douglas, Galloway, Smith (R. Muir 89), Luissint, Nugent (Maxwell 70).

Subs not used: Mitchell, Graham, Watson, McMenamin.

Goal: Goss (73).

Booked: T. Muir (24), Nugent (56), Smith (64), Swinglehurst (87).

Referee: Callum Scott.

Attendance: 422.