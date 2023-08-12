





* Kelty take on Hamilton at New Central Park today in their first home match of the League One season. * Both sides won their opening game of the campaign, with Michael Tidser’s new look side claiming a creditable 2-0 win at Montrose. * Hamilton, among the favourites to win the title after relegation from the Championship last season, started with a 1-0 victory over Cove Rangers. * Kelty are in decent form with a good League Cup campaign, with wins against Edinburgh City and Stranraer, a fine 3-3 draw and penalty kicks win at Ross County and a solitary defeat from Morton. * John Rankin’s men also enjoyed the League Cup, with victories over Brechin and Clyde and draws with Livingston and Cove Rangers, with one shoot-out win and one defeat.





