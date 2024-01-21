The talented 22-year-old is gearing up for another go in the prestigious series in 2024, and will head into it with extended sponsorship from Identec Ltd.

The County Durham-based RFID (radio frequency identification) product manufacturer first teamed-up with the Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 Motorsport driver during last year’s championship.

Ahead of rounds 19, 20 and 21 at Knockhill, Identec, founded around 40 years ago, gave West Fifer Pearson their support, which will continue this year.

He said: “The results at Knockhill last season on our first weekend together showed my potential, and the way 2023 ended leaves me hugely confident going into my second year in the championship.

“Retaining the support of Identec is fantastic and I look forward to representing them on track and chasing success together. I’m hopeful that together, this can be a winning combination both on and off the circuit.”

Last year, Pearson made the step up into the BTCC from the Quaife Mini Challenge competition, when a touring car vacancy within his EXCELR8 team opened up.

He said that competing in the elite motorsport series was something he had “been working toward all my life”, and secured his first points in the second race weekend of the season, at Brands Hatch.

He saved his best for his home event at Knockhill, however, where he scored three top seven finishes – a fifth place, a seventh and a fourth – and led the contest in which he achieved the latter, the first time he had been at the front in a BTCC race.

READ MORE: Ronan’s delight at ‘bucket list’ Knockhill glory

He finished 18th in the overall drivers’ championship standings, accumulating 69 points in total, out of a field of 31.

In October, ahead of the final race weekend of 2023 at Brands Hatch GP, he signed a two-season contract extension with EXCELR8, of which he stated: “It’s hard to know what to say really, as the news I’ll be staying with the team for another two seasons is absolutely massive for me, and everyone who has helped me to get to this stage in my career.

“This season has been full of emotion for me at just how far I’ve come, but with the support of the team and my various partners, we’ve been able to achieve a huge amount and it has given me a real platform to now build on going forwards.”

Pearson, who will also compete for the Jack Sears Trophy, which is named after the BTCC’s first-ever champion, and is open to all drivers who, at the start of the season, haven’t recorded an overall podium finish, or who have previously won it, will line up on the grid for the 2024 season over the weekend of April 27-28 at Donington Park.

The series makes its annual visit to Knockhill on August 10-11, and concludes at Brands Hatch GP on October 5-6.