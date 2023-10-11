Ronan Pearson brought the curtain down on his rookie season in the Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship with a solid weekend at Brands Hatch, where results on paper weren’t a fair reflection of his on-track performance.

The Kelty-based youngster went into the season finale hoping to maintain the impressive form he had shown since the summer break, and on a run of eight points finishes in nine starts.

Having never previously driven his Macklin Motors and Saltire Energy-backed Hyundai around the iconic Brands GP circuit, the focus through free practice was on gaining valuable experience ahead of qualifying, with the young Scot going into the session aiming to push towards the top ten.

Whilst 14th position was lower than he hoped for, his time was little over a tenth of a second away from tenth spot, and only half a second off a place on the front row.

Eager to add to his points tally in the opening race of finals day, Ronan instead found himself struggling with a lack of grip on his car, with the end result being that he finished up back in 20th place.

The team worked hard to make changes to the car ahead of race two, but Ronan was unable to benefit when an incident on the opening lap forced him into retirement.

Exiting Druids for the first time, Ronan suddenly found the slow BMW of Colin Turkington in his path and was unable to avoid making contact, which broke the front suspension and pitched him across the circuit where he was collected by Michael Crees.

The heavy damage put Ronan out on the spot and left his Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 team with plenty of work to do to repair the Hyundai in time for race three.