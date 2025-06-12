Kelun-Biotech's Novel CLDN18.2 ADC SKB315 IND in Combination with Tagolizumab Receives NMPA Approval for the First-Line Treatment of Gastric/Gastro-oesophageal Junction Cancer
Kelun-Biotech's Novel CLDN18.2 ADC SKB315 IND in Combination with Tagolizumab Receives NMPA Approval for the First-Line Treatment of Gastric/Gastro-oesophageal Junction Cancer
TodayHeadline is a dynamic news website dedicated to delivering up-to-date and comprehensive news coverage from around the globe.
© 2024 Todayheadline.co