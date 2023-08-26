





Former Seahawks All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman showed off his throwing arm on Saturday, tossing out the ceremonial first pitch on Friday night prior to the Mariners taking on the Royals at Safeco Field.

Sherman is a Seattle sports legend in his own right—the five-time Pro Bowler led one of the league’s most fearsome defenses of the 2010s, winning one Super Bowl with the Seahawks.

However, before the former key member of Seattle’s “Legion of Boom” could take aim at home plate, he heard a shocking announcement come over the stadium speakers.

“Please welcome Hall of Famer, No. 24 Ken Griffey Jr.”

Amid hearing the surprising announcement, a shocked and smiling Sherman immediately headed towards home plate, with arms raised high in the air to greet the baseball legend.

The two popular Seattle sports icons embraced in a hug between the mound and home plate, with Griffey Jr. eventually walking Sherman back to place on the mound.

Super Bowl Champion Richard Sherman threw out the first pitch at the @Mariners game and got surprised by Ken Griffey Jr. 👀 pic.twitter.com/S6qrN2b0h5 — MLB (@MLB) August 26, 2023

Griffey has his own unique place in Seattle sports lore. The seven-time Silver Slugger and 10-time Gold Glove winner dominated for 11 seasons with the Mariners, reaching 11 All-Star games and winning one MVP.

So for just a moment on Friday, two all-time great Seattle athletes from different eras shared the field for a unique and surprising link-up.







