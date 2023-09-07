Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter

Kendra Wilkinson was reportedly rushed to the emergency room after suffering a panic attack on 6 September.

A spokesperson for the Girls Next Door alum told TMZ that Wilkinson had recently become overwhelmed in balancing her life, two kids, and her job in real estate.

Wilkinson reportedly couldn’t sleep Tuesday night and the following day, she decided that going to the hospital was the best course of action.

By the time she arrived at the hospital, an unidentified TMZ source alleged that Wilkinson was desperately pleading for someone to get her a doctor.

The Independent has contacted Wilkinson’s representatives for comment.

Earlier on Wednesday, Wilkinson had posted a selfie on her Instagram, writing: “Checking out the best Beverly Hills has to offer. Always on the look out for amazing properties for my clients.⁠”

The star’s most recent reality TV adventure has been Kendra Sells Hollywood, which chronicles the former Playboy playmate’s journey as she makes her foray into the luxury real estate business with the help of revered real estate power player, Douglas Elliman.

Wilkinson has reportedly been learning from Elliman since 2021. In June of this year, the show released its second season on the streaming platform, Max. Throughout her hospital stint, her ex-husband Hank Baskett, 41, has reportedly stayed by her side.

The couple share two children, Hank IV, 13, and Alijah Mary, 9. Wilkinson and the former NFL wide receiver married in 2009, but after nearly ten years of marriage, the pair filed for divorce.

Combined with the end of her reality show Kendra On Top on E!, Wilkinson admitted on PodcastOne’s On Display with Melissa Gorga, that both endings “triggered [her] depression.”

“I went through a divorce, lost everything I knew, which was my TV show. I had a TV show every year until my divorce,” she explained. “Then my divorce happened and all of a sudden, now I’m left with no marriage, I’m left with no show, I had to move into a little house – I didn’t understand what was going on and all of a sudden I had to do some intense healing.”

Wilkinson told Real Housewives star Gorga that the end of her relationship began during a four-year period in which she said she “didn’t have fame”. She continued: “I didn’t have everything I knew for a really long time. I didn’t know who I was. I was so lost.”

Wilkinson said that her kids were the ones to give her the push to “stay alive, to keep going, to drive them to hockey and basketball and smile and watch them do everything. They’re the ones who kept my heart beating.”