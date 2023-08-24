New York City, NY –

Kendrick Lamar is closing in on purchasing a penthouse in New York City and stretching is residency from coast to coast.

On Tuesday (August 22), the New York Post reported that K-Dot is narrowing in on a pick after touring condos in the city over the past few weeks. He now has his eyes set on a Pierhouse unit in Brooklyn Bridge Park.

The 90 Furman Street home is selling for $8.99 million and offers glass walls, 18-foot ceilings and a chef’s kitchen.

Earlier this month, the Compton rapper was spotted touring homes in Brooklyn Heights. Among the spots he was browsing was a $9.85 million penthouse with four bedrooms. The Quay Tower is also where actress Zendaya owns a unit.

The 50 Bridge Park apartment that K-Dot was checking out with his friends is 3,533 square feet and boasts a private elevator and floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the Big Apple’s most spectacular sites. The building also comes with a range of amenities, such as a rooftop lounge and gym, among several other things.

Though his team has yet to comment on this, there’s a chance that the 36-year-old MC is finally following through on his “Control” claim from 10 years ago of being the “king of New York.”

Last month, Hip Hop legend Dr. Dre heaped high praise on Kendrick Lamar, hailing him as a special breed of talent he calls a “forever artist.” Dre signed the “King Kunta” hitmaker to Aftermath Entertainment in 2012, bringing him onto a label that’s been home to classic albums by the likes of Eminem, 50 Cent, The Game and the Doctor himself.

During a recent appearance on Kevin Hart’s Hart to Heart talk show, Dre spoke about how it felt to have watched Kendrick grow into the global artist he is today.

“I can’t take credit for Kendrick Lamar,” he said. “Kendrick Lamar is a real muthafuckin’ artist, the true definition of the word. The only thing I can take credit for is opening the door for him because he’s done everything himself — him and [his manager] Dave Free.”

He added: “We have a fantastic relationship. He’s amazing, man. Kendrick is one of those artists that we call ‘forever artists.’ He could disappear for fucking five years or something like that and come back and fuck our heads up, you know?

“Some artists feel like, ‘I have to do something all the time so I won’t be forgotten.’ That’s not him. He can disappear and come back with something that’s shocking, that’s amazing and everyone’s gonna tune in and listen.”