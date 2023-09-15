New York, NY –

Nas celebrated his 50th birthday this week, and he was joined by a host of famous friends including Kendrick Lamar, Diddy and Q-Tip.

The stars came out to celebrate the Queensbridge rapper’s major milestone in New York City on Thursday (September 14).

Other attendees included Fat Joe, Raekwon, Jadakiss, N.O.R.E., Styles P, Mary J. Blige, DJ Premier, Hit-Boy, Havoc, AZ, Chris Rock and Robert De Niro.

The Roots also performed at the event, during which Black Thought toasted to the birthday boy.

One video from the star-studded bash showed Nas and Kendrick embracing each other, with the two rap legends dapping each other up and exchanging pleasant words.

Check out photos and videos from the party below:

Nas also received birthday wishes from some of his rap peers who weren’t in attendance, with Snoop Dogg putting together a happy birthday video welcoming the Illmatic MC to the “happiness” and “tranquility” of being in his 50s.

“Nasty Nas, welcome to the fifth floor, cuz,” he said. “It’s beautiful up here too, man. You been dancing around the fourth floor for nine years, maybe 10. Now you on the fifth floor. So, what’s up here? Happiness, tranquility and plenty fire. This your birthday cake candle. Happy birthday. Queensbridge.”

Swizz Beatz also showed love to Nas in a video message, calling him “the best of the best of the best.”

“Wanna send a happy birthday to my Virgo brother, the king himself, Esco, big Nas, big Queens, big New York,” he said. “Wish you many more blessings, king. It’s a big one. Let’s go big. Happy birthday. Love you. The best of the best of the best. Nothing before, nothing to come. Let’s get it.”

Elsewhere, DJ Khaled noted how fitting it was that Nas was turning 50 during the 50th year of Hip Hop’s existence.

“Bless up, my brother Nas. Nasir. Nas. Escobar,” he said. “Nas season every year. Every year’s our season. Brother, happy birthday. Remember, it’s your birthday every second, every day, every breath. But yes, we gotta bless you on your earthday. Congratulations on your blessings. Keep inspiring all of us.

“Thank you for what you’ve done for me, thank you for what you’ve done for Hip Hop. Speaking of Hip Hop, 50 years of Hip Hop and you turning 50? Come on, it was written.”

Cordae also called Nas his “all-time favorite” and thanked the MC for being a friend and mentor.

related news Cam’ron Salutes ‘Greatest Lyricist’ Nas For Hip Hop 50 Look Despite Past Beef August 30, 2023

“Happy 50th birthday to my all-time biggest influence, your favorite rapper’s favorite rapper, Esco, Nasty Nas,” he said. “My all-time favorite and more importantly, man, somebody that I really consider a friend and mentor above all else. A fucking good, solid, real one. Happy birthday, bro. Grateful to know you in real life, man. Grateful to be inspired by you.”

To celebrate his birthday, Nas also released his new album Magic 3 on Thursday night.

Marking his sixth and final collaboration with Hit-Boy, the project clocks in at 15 tracks and boasts a sole guest appearance from Lil Wayne on “Never Die.”

Stream Magic 3 below: