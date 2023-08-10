Kendrick Lamar, Drake and Nicki Minaj are just a few of the many Hip Hop artists nominated for awards at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards.

On Tuesday (August 8), the VMA’s announced its shortlist for 2023 with a range of rappers and R&B singers on the bill.

Kendrick’s “Count Me Out has been nominated for Best Cinematography and Best Direction while “Rich Spirit” is listed for Best Editing. Drake has also been selected in the direction category for the visuals of “Falling Back” in addition to the Best Hip-Hop Award for “STAYING ALIVE” alongside DJ Khaled and Lil Baby. Nicki Minaj has five prospects, three of which are for her video of “Super Freaky Girl.”

SZA has the second most nominations with a total of six, which is only two short of Taylor Swift. Though she hasn’t been nominated for any award in the video category, Beyoncé is on the card for Artist of the Year along with Nicki.

Drake, Beyoncé and SZA recently added more silverware to their trophy cabinets thanks to the 2023 BET Awards.

The annual awards show went down at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California in late June, which proved to be another eventful night as cultural icons were celebrated, emerging legends were coronated and, in Quavo and Offset’s case, brotherhood was restored.

Beyoncé and SZA were this year’s biggest winners with three awards each. Queen Bey’s Renaissance was crowned Album of the Year, while her “Break My Soul” music video took home the Viewer’s Choice and BET Her awards.

SZA’s record-breaking SOS also won Album of the Year in a rare tie in the standout category, while her “Kill Bill” mini-movie claimed Video of the Year.

The TDE singer was also crowned Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, fending off stiff competition from Beyoncé, Lizzo, Ari Lennox, Tems, H.E.R. and Coco Jones, the latter of whom was named Best New Artist.

As for Drake, the 6 God trailed closely behind with two wins: Best Group alongside his Her Loss cohort 21 Savage and Best Collaboration for his appearance on Future’s chart-topping hit “Wait For U,” which also features Tems.

Elsewhere, Kendrick Lamar won Best Male Hip Hop Artist for a second year running, Chris Brown and Usher were jointly named Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, and Latto beat out Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Ice Spice, GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion and Coi Leray to the Best Female Hip Hop Artist award.