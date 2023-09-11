Kendrick Lamar has been imitated by a talent show contestant in Poland who wore blackface and rapped racial slurs.

Your Face Sounds Familiar is a game show with eight contestants portraying celebrities, and Polish singer Kuba Szmajkowski delivered his best Kendrick impression when performing the rap icon’s 2017 hit “HUMBLE.”

Szmajkowski went too far with his performance as he hit the stage wearing blackface makeup and fake braids while also opting not to censor the use of the n-word in the song.

His ill-conceived performance ended up winning Season 19 of Your Face Sounds Familiar and the singer donated the prize money to the Przystań Nadziei Foundation to benefit children with cancer.

As news of the performance spread beyond the European country, Kuba Szmajkowski and the Your Face Sounds Familiar producers came under fire for the racially-insensitive stunt.

“Kendrick needs to file the nastiest copyright suit of all time. I’m talking not even able to say his name no more on some Voldemort sht,” one outraged fan wrote in Twitter.

“This man painted himself BROWN to perform as Kendrick Lamar. It’s literally a minstrel show,” another wrote.

K. Dot wasn’t the only Black celebrity to have been impersonated on the show as other contestants have previously dressed up and performed as Beyoncé and Kanye West.

In other Kendrick Lamar news, the Compton native recently paid tribute to 2Pac on the 27th anniversary of his fatal shooting.

K. Dot posted a slideshow to his personal Instagram account last week, which included a photo of him rocking a vintage ‘Pac shirt during a trip to Tokyo, where he also linked up with BAPE designer Nigo.

While Kendrick’s post didn’t come with a caption, its timing felt significant since it marked 27 years to the day that the late rap icon was shot multiple times in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas.

Less than a week later, the Death Row Records signee died from his injuries in hospital, cutting short the life and career of one of Hip Hop’s most influential figures.