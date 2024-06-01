Kendrick Lamar has been the subject of countless rumors over the past few years, and Terrace Martin has added fuel to the fire by seemingly confirming the he’s cooking up new material with the MC.

On Friday (May 31), Martin tweeted: “I’ve been locked in with Roddy Ricch creating something special./ The Navy album.”

A fan subsequently responded to the post to ask for updates about K.Dot, asking: “Sounds like a big W. But who is locked in with Dot now?”

Quoting the query, the producer and multi-instrumentalist answered without sharing too many details: “All of us.”

Sounds like a big W. But who is locked in with Dot now? — K Duck (@boogeyManKDot) May 31, 2024

All of us https://t.co/bPSKGGUp7c — Terrace Martin (@terracemartin) May 31, 2024

Martin was, of course, a major part of the crew that created Lamar’s 2015 classic To Pimp a Butterfly, alongside Sounwave, Flying Lotus, Robert Glasper, Thundercat, Kamasi Washington, Robert “Sput” Searight, and many more.

In other news, Kendrick has been closing in on Drake’s streaming Spotify stats thanks to their recent rap feud.

Per data shared by Chartmetric, Drizzy had a strong lead out of the gate with the J. Cole-assisted “First Person Shooter” last year, but the Compton native quickly caught up with his appearance on Metro Boomin and Future‘s “Like That” in March.

Both cuts have generated over 300 million streams, with the 6 God holding a slight lead at around 319 million to Kendrick’s 309 million.

The next exchange was Drake’s “Push Ups,” which prompted “Euphoria” by Kung Fu Kenny in return — the latter holds the lead in this round with 135.3 million streams over its competitor’s 93.7 million.

The next two — “Family Matters” and “Meet The Grahams” — are practically tied around the 50 million mark.

However, the Mustard-produced follow-up “Not Like Us” has the Los Angeles MC in the lead. Having already racked up 217.7 million streams since its release less than a month ago, it completely outshines the Canadian superstar’s final release “The Heart Part 6,” which has yet to go up on streaming services.

Drake also released “Taylor Made Freestyle” amid the battle, but was forced to remove it from all platforms as 2Pac’s estate did not take kindly to the use of the late rapper’s likeness on the track.

The song, which featured AI vocals from both ‘Pac and Snoop Dogg, was officially removed from the “Hotline Bling” hitmaker’s social media pages after he was given 24 hours to take it down.

In a cease and desist letter issued in April, the Death Row spitter’s estate wrote: “The Estate is deeply dismayed and disappointed by your unauthorized use of Tupac’s voice and personality. Not only is the record a flagrant violation of Tupac’s publicity and the estate’s legal rights, it is also a blatant abuse of the legacy of one of the greatest hip-hop artists of all time. The Estate would never have given its approval for this use.

“The unauthorized, equally dismaying use of Tupac’s voice against Kendrick Lamar, a good friend to the Estate who has given nothing but respect to Tupac and his legacy publicly and privately, compounds the insult.”

It continued: “If you comply, the estate will consider whether an informal negotiation to resolve this matter makes sense. If you do not comply, our client has authorized this firm to pursue all of its legal remedies including, but not limited to, an action for violation of […] the estate’s copyright, publicity and personality rights and the resulting damages, injunctive relief, and punitive damages and attorneys’ fees.”