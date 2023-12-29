Kenrick Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion and more have been included on Barack Obama’s “Favorite Music of 2023” list.

On Friday (December 29), the former president took to X (formerly Twitter) to unveiled his annual list of favorite songs, with his latest selections spanning Hip Hop, R&B, Afrobeats, UK rap and more.

Obama’s picks included tracks like “America Has a Problem (Remix)” by Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar, “Cobra” by Megan Thee Stallion and “Sittin’ On Top of the World” by Burna Boy and 21 Savage.

Victoria Monét’s “On My Mama,” Tems’ “Me & U,” Brent Faiyaz’s “WY@,” Dave and Central Cee’s “Sprinter” and Stormzy and Fredo’s “Toxic Trait” were among those that also made the cut.

“Here are some of my favorite songs from this year,” the 62-year-old captioned his post while also asking his followers to “let me know if there are any artists or songs I should check out.”

Check out Obama’s full list of favorite songs from this year below.

Here are some of my favorite songs from this year. Let me know if there are any artists or songs I should check out. pic.twitter.com/8BaeGxWUsv — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2023

The big reveal comes on the heels of Barack Obama’s yearly book and movie picks, which he shared earlier this week.

Big screen releases to make the list include the Teyana Taylor-led drama A Thousand And One, Oppenheimer, Air, Monster, Blackberry, The Holdovers, American Fiction, Polite Society, and more.

related news Drake Hits The Club With Malia & Sasha Obama August 25, 2023

Taylor could barely contain her excitement after learning she was included on Obama’s list, writing on Instagram: “Nahhhhhh the thought of President @barackobama at his crib watching ‘A Thousand And One’ is toooooo littttttt! Ayeeeeeeeee #athousandandone.”

Earlier this year, the 44th POTUS got into the cookout mood by revealing his Summer Playlist 2023, which included songs from Drake, SZA, Marvin Gaye, Otis Redding, Janet Jackson and more.

Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj‘s “Princess Diana” also scored a spot on the list, as well as 2Pac‘s “California Love” and 2Pac’s “California Love” and Nas‘ “The World Is Yours.”

“Like I do every year, here are some songs I’ve been listening to this summer — a mix of old and new,” the retired politician wrote on Instagram at the time. “Look forward to hearing what I’ve missed.”