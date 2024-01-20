Kendrick Lamar has joined forces up with a luxury fashion house to release a new song as part of a short film.

On Saturday (January 20), Chanel released a mini-movie starring Margaret Qualley and soundtracked by the Compton native to stir up anticipation for an upcoming visual package of the company’s Spring/Summer 2024 show, which took place last year.

“At the invitation of Virginie Viard, Kendrick Lamar and creative partner Dave Free meet the world of CHANEL Haute Couture for the first time, bringing to life a story about time and transmission,” a statement by pgLang read.

“Actress and House ambassador Margaret Qualley plunges us into the tale ‘The Button’ alongside actress and House ambassador Anna Mouglalis, as well as friend of the House Naomi Campbell.”

K.Dot has pushed boundaries and raised standards throughout his career, and Kid Cudi has even credited Kendrick with inspiring his new album.

During an hour-long interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe released earlier this week, Cudi explained how watching the L.A. rapper perform in Paris on The Big Steppers Tour made him realize what he wanted for himself.

“I was really at a place where I had a goal,” he said. “I was like, ‘Okay, I’ve done all these different types of albums, I’ve touched on all the different types of spaces creatively, sonically. What is the one thing that I haven’t accomplished?’

“And I was still in this place trying to figure out what that album would sound like. I was in Paris, I just finished my European run of tour and I go to see Kendrick. And this muthafucka, it blew my fucking mind.”

He continued: “I’m sitting there, I’m watching the crowd reaction from the beginning of the show ’til the end. People were in it, party mode, singing every fucking word. I’m not saying this doesn’t happen at my shows, ’cause it does. But all the way through, I don’t have that experience.

“I had this moment where I was like, ‘You know what? This is the reaction I want.’ I want people to feel good and it to be a joyous occasion when I’m performing.”