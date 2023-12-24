Kendrick Lamar‘s artist, Tanna Leone, has dropped “Psychosurf” — take a listen below.

The pgLang signee dropped the visuals for his new track on his Instagram page on Thursday (December 21), wherein he also revealed that he worked with Beach Noise’s Jake Kosich on the track.

“Proof Tanna will return!,” he wrote in the caption. “2024 New Era loading “PSYCHOSURF” Drop em‼️”

In March 2022, it was revealed that Tanna Leone had been signed to Def Jam Records, in partnership with pgLang.

“We’re excited to welcome Tanna Leone and pgLang to the Def Jam family as valued partners,” Def Jam’s new CEO Tunji Balogun said in a statement. “I’m lucky to have been able to connect with Kendrick and Dave during the early stages of my career as friends and collaborators, and I’m thrilled to be able to extend that relationship here at Def Jam. Tanna is a dynamic and multi-talented new voice and we’re honored to be a part of his development and success.”

To go with the news, the 23-year-old shared two new singles, “Lucky” and “With the Villains,” the latter of which came with a music video.

“When pgLang launched, I knew that’s where my home was,” Tanna Leone said in a statement. “It’s an honor to join my brothers on this journey of shaping the future of media and entertainment. As an artist, I want to represent disrupting the status quo, push people to focus on their growth as a human, and to be a voice for the voiceless through my artistry.”

As for Kendrick Lamar, he recently made headlines for his Christmastime toy drive for the less fortunate.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper returned to his hometown on December 16 to support the annual Christmas In Compton Toy Giveaway at Enterprise Park.

K.Dot took time out to take photos with friends and fans of all ages while wearing a cap and white tee.

In images posted to Instagram, locals could be seen capturing photos of the Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers rapper in his stomping grounds.

Interscope Records co-founder Jimmy Iovine and fellow Cali rapper Jay Worthy also attended the event, with the latter taking to Instagram to shout out Kendrick Lamar for pulling up.

“WHO ELSE HOOD YOU KNOW GOT JIMMY IOVINE PULLING UP TO THEY PARK WESTSIDE THE MOST INFLUENTIAL HOOD IN AMERICA THATS WHO,” Worthy wrote.

“ANOTHER SUCCESSFUL TOY DRIVE IN THE CITY OF COMPTON S/O MY BROTHERS @kendricklamar @im_luxxkjr @forevachad @pglang AND EVERYBODY ELSE INVOLVED THIS DEEPER THAN RAP THIS FAMILY.”