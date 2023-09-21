Kendrick Lamar’s unreleased bars that allegedly took shots at Big Sean and Jay Electronica are apparently very real, according to Jay Rock.

On Tuesday (September 19), the Los Angeles rapper stopped by The Cruz Show for a chat. During the interview, host J Cruz brought up a recent K. Dot leak that took the internet by storm as it echoed the infamous “Control” verse that had Hip Hop talking for months.

“I think it’s real, bro,” Jay said in response to fans who have suggested it was generated by artificial intelligence. “Who knows, man?”

Though he didn’t say much else, the 38-year-old didn’t seem surprised that his fellow Black Hippy MC had ammo ready in the vault.

Check out the conversation at the 7:57 mark below:

A few weeks back, a snippet from a Kendrick demo began making the rounds online, stirring up a buzz because of its not-so-subtle shade.

The track, which circulated on social media in early September, is an alternate version of “Pandemic” from TDE’s Black Panther: The Album released in 2018. In it, the Compton native mentions Drake and Meek Mill’s high-profile feud, using it to remind Big Sean that he belongs in a whole other weight division than those two.

related news Noname Disses JAY-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé & Rihanna Over NFL Relationships August 11, 2023

He raps: “Big Sean keep sneak dissin,’ I let it slide/ I think his false confidence got him inspired/ I can’t make them respect you, baby, it’s not my job/ You finally famous for who you date, not how you rhyme (boy).”

He adds: “Cute-ass raps, get your puberty up/ Then make you a classic album before you come at us/ Drake and Meek Mill beef might got you gassed up/ But I’m a whole ‘nother beast, I really fuck you up.”

The list of name drops doesn’t just stop there.

“Fuck subliminals, I put you on the roll call/ French Montana speaking on me in interviews/ Very cynical, dry hating something I don’t approve/ Jay Electronica put silencers on my Grammy night/ Another dead prophet hoping the God’ll give him life,” he spits.