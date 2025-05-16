[ad_1]\r\n<br><div><div class="featured featured-video video-ct" data-v-5f342d4c=""> <div class="contain" data-v-5f342d4c=""> <!--> <div class="info" data-v-5f342d4c=""><div class="caption" data-v-5f342d4c=""><h4 class="title" data-v-5f342d4c="">Vance booed at Kennedy Center concert<\/h4> <p data-v-5f342d4c="">A chorus of boos could be heard as Vice President JD Vance attended a concert at the Kennedy Center on Thursday. (Credit: Andrew Roth\/The Guardian via Storyful)<\/p><\/div><\/div><\/div><\/div> <p class="speakable">The Kennedy Center is seeking to revamp its family-focused programming, including through offering more faith-based content that has often been left off the center's agenda.\u00a0<\/p><p class="speakable">To kick off the new focus, the Kennedy Center will be holding a free family screening of the new Angel Studios animated movie "The King of Kings," which journeys through the life of Jesus from the viewpoint of a young boy who, throughout the movie, discovers the transformative power of faith.\u00a0<\/p><p>The "King of Kings" screening, which will be held on Sunday, June 1, also marks a shift to providing more pro-Christian content at the Kennedy Center.\u00a0<\/p><p>According to the center, the only recent modern production that could be considered "Christian" was a 2022 showing of "Jesus Christ Superstar," a musical from the early 1970s that was considered by some critics, at least initially, such as the late Rev. Billy Graham, for being sacrilegious.<\/p><p><strong>DAVID MARCUS: AS SPRINGSTEEN AND DE NIRO TRASH AMERICA ABROAD, KENNEDY CENTER THRIVES<\/strong><\/p><div class="image-ct inline"><div class="m"> <\/div> <div class="info"><div class="caption"><p><span>"King of Kings" earned $19.3 million on opening weekend, according to production company Angel Studios.<\/span> <span>(Angel Studios)<\/span><\/p><\/div><\/div><\/div><p>"When I saw the advertising campaign for \u2018King of Kings\u2019 I immediately knew we needed to have it come to the Kennedy Center," Ambassador Richard Grenell, President of The Kennedy Center, said. "And then coincidentally, I was asked to be on a panel with the CEO of Angel Studios, so I cornered him. This is family-friendly programming that we will be doing more of in the future."<\/p><p>The special screening of "King of Kings" will mark the center's first Jesus-centric show since "Jesus Christ Superstar," the Kennedy Center indicated. The venue has hosted gospel singers and classical performances by composers such as Mozart and Beethoven, some of which were originally commissioned for church music.<\/p><p><strong>SCOOP: DOLLY PARTON SYMPHONY CONCERT HEADS TO DC'S KENNEDY CENTER IN EVENT 'NO ONE WILL WANT TO MISS'<\/strong><\/p><div class="image-ct inline"><div class="m"> <\/div> <div class="info"><div class="caption"><p><span>The Kennedy Center hosts a variety of cultural events every year, with most of its religious works coming in the Christmas season.<\/span> <span>(AP)<\/span><\/p><\/div><\/div><\/div><p>"The King of Kings has become the most successful theatrically released faith-based animated film in history," David Fischer, Head of Acquisitions & Business Affairs at Angel Studios, said. "But its greatest achievement is in the hearts it\u2019s moved\u2014and its screening at the Kennedy Center is a symbol of just how far truth and light can travel."\u00a0<\/p><p><strong><u>CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP\u00a0<\/u><\/strong>\u00a0<\/p><p>The film, which came out last month, saw a strong box office performance, earning $19.3 million during its first weekend in theaters.<\/p><p>It is produced by Angel Studios, which is a crowd-funded streaming service and film studio that produces a lot of pro-Christian content and aims to help boost independent creators.\u00a0<\/p> --> <\/div>\r\n<br>[ad_2]\r\n<br><a href="https:\/\/www.foxnews.com\/politics\/kennedy-center-seeks-expand-family-friendly-programming-starts-free-christian-film-screening">Source link <\/a>