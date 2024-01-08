The number of dogs rescued by the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) rose by 47 per cent last year when compared to 2022, the CEO of the national animal charity has said.

The ISPCA rescued nearly 1,000 dogs in 2023 compared to 680 for the entirety of 2022, with kennels across the State now at full capacity, ISPCA chief executive Dr Cyril Sullivan said.

Dr Sullivan added that it was too early to comment on the trend of abandoned puppies and dogs after Christmas, that these numbers usually peak in late January and early February, but cautioned that any person who does abandon a dog is breaking the law.

“Under the 2013 Animal Health and Welfare Act it’s against the law to abandon an animal and anyone who does so could face prosecution,” Dr Sullivan said. “We’re in a very serious situation, the level of cruelty has gone up, and we’re appealing to the public to try out every single solution before abandoning a dog.”

Meanwhile, shelters are struggling to find space for the influx of dogs and have appealed to the public to consider adoption rather than getting a dog through breeders.

The demand for puppies from breeders – both regulated and unregulated – skyrocketed during Covid but once restrictions were lifted “the market disappeared overnight”, said Dr Sullivan. “The market was saturated. Last year in Tipperary we rescued 115 dogs from one garage and had to bring in our whole team from centres across Ireland. It’s a perfect storm; there’s an increase in the number of animals coming in and decrease in numbers being homed.”

Dogs Trust Ireland has also expressed concern regarding abandonment after a litter of seven puppies was discovered in Dublin. A member of the public contacted the trust after he spotted a puppy in the middle of the road and then discovered a plastic bag nearby with six more four-week-old puppies inside. Two of the puppies were already dead and two others later died.

The trust also noted a spike in dog rescue requests last year, rising 37 per cent from 2,915 in 2022 to 3,896 in 2023, the highest volume of requests since the charity opened its doors in 2009.

Dogs Trust Ireland is “extremely concerned” about the “unwanted dog crisis” in Ireland and is running a “Save the Next Dog” campaign to highlight the issue, said trust spokeswoman Melanie Kevelighan

A rise in canine “behavioural issues” since the pandemic is also pushing more owners to abandon their pet, she said.

[ Aftermath of the Covid puppy boom: ‘A tsunami of unwanted dogs’ ]

“During the pandemic dogs got used to the family being at home all the time and are now exhibiting different behaviours when their owners have to leave them alone during the day,” Ms Kevelighan said, adding that some puppies did not receive proper training during lockdowns.

“Dog ownership is a lifelong commitment, and not a decision that should be rushed into. We urge people to do their research before embarking on that lifelong journey with a dog.”