JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguezhave officially split, and the aftermath is far from peaceful. JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez’s relationship’s reality has drastically changed from its rosy beginnings on Love Island USA.

The fan-favourite couple from Season 6 has just announced their split, and things are getting messy fast. The polite comments quickly escalated into public accusations and emotional outbursts.

After Kenny described their relationship as unsustainable, JaNa responded with explosive accusations of manipulation, labelling him a “liar.” Both are currently navigating their breakup while filming the spinoff Beyond the Villa, as per a report by People.

What did JaNa Craig say after their breakup?

JaNa Craig did not hold back in her Instagram Story on July 29. She addressed fans as “my loves,” thanked them, and then dropped a bombshell. Craig claimed their breakup was caused by something “terrible, disgusting, and disappointing.”

She described the agonising realisation that someone she once trusted had allegedly been dishonest from the beginning. Discovering that someone you loved isn't who you thought they were… has been truly devastating," she shared. She ended her message on a more hopeful note, writing, "As a child of God, I will always be okay."

But that was not all. Hours later, Craig doubled down, responding to her ex’s calmer statement with a second post, this time filled with rage. “STFU, you manipulative liar,” she wrote harshly. “You are not taking accountability and telling people the type of person you really are is insane to me!!,” as per a report.

How did Kenny Rodriguez respond?

Kenny Rodriguez, 25, appeared to take a more diplomatic stance at first. He issued his own statement shortly after JaNa’s, describing the last few days as “incredibly difficult” and recognizing the difficulty of a public breakup.

“Sometimes, despite how deeply you care for someone, you come to the hard truth that the relationship was not something that could last long-term,” Kenny explained. He concluded by expressing no ill will and wishing JaNa happiness, as per a report by People.



But it was the phrasing that set JaNa off. The notion that the relationship simply “wasn’t built to last” seemed dismissive to her, especially if her version of events, suggesting deeper betrayals, is correct.

Will they continue on Love Island: Beyond the Villa?

Yes, despite the online uproar, JaNa and Kenny are still appearing on the Love Island USA spinoff Beyond the Villa. The show, which follows popular alumni as they pursue love and careers in Los Angeles, was filmed before the public breakup.

Their third-place finish last summer drew a fan base hoping for their future, but it’s now clear their romance didn’t last long outside the villa.

Contrary to popular belief, there was no fight at David Dobrik’s birthday party on July 26th. Instead, JaNa reportedly ended things the next morning, and insiders believe there is no chance of reconciliation.

FAQs

Why did Craig and Kenny Rodriguez split up?

JaNa claims the relationship was never genuine. Kenny claims that it was not built to last.

Are they still on TV after their split?

Yes. Both are currently featured on Love Island: Beyond the Villa, which aired following their breakup.

