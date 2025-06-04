The organisers of the Manufacturing Indaba 2025 are proud to announce the confirmed participation of a large delegation of exhibitors from Kenya, who will be showcasing their manufacturing capabilities under the “Made in Africa” brand.

Taking place from 15 – 16 July 2025 at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, the Manufacturing Indaba has become the continent’s premier platform for advancing industrialisation, innovation, and trade across Africa. The strong Kenyan presence reflects a shared continental vision to unlock intra-African trade and industrial development, in alignment with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Showcasing Kenya’s Industrial Ambitions

Kenya, as one of East Africa’s leading economies, is experiencing a renewed focus on manufacturing-led growth. With the government’s Kenya Vision 2030 and the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) prioritising industrialisation, the country is making strides in sectors such as agro-processing, pharmaceuticals, textiles, automotive components, construction materials, and electronics.

Recent investments in special economic zones, infrastructure, and SME development are creating a more competitive environment for Kenyan manufacturers, both locally and for export. The Manufacturing Indaba offers a timely platform to highlight these developments, connect with regional partners, and attract foreign investment.

Driving Intra-African Trade and Regional Value Chains

The Kenyan exhibitors at the Indaba represent a cross-section of the country’s industrial base and are keen to forge new partnerships, distribution networks, and joint ventures with counterparts from Southern Africa and beyond. Their participation demonstrates a growing commitment to building regional value chains, reducing dependency on imports, and boosting the continent’s productive capacity.

Unlocking the AfCFTA Opportunity

As the AfCFTA continues to gain momentum, Kenya is positioning itself as a key player in shaping a unified African market. The country’s industrial policies are geared towards value addition, technology adoption, and export diversification, enabling Kenyan manufacturers to tap into a broader continental consumer base.

By providing a platform for direct engagement between manufacturers, buyers, investors, and policymakers, the Manufacturing Indaba fosters partnerships that turn policy into practical trade outcomes.