Sharon Lokedi, 31, broke the Boston Marathon course record on Monday as the city celebrated the 250th anniversary of the start of the Revolutionary War.

The Kenyan outran two-time defending champion Hellen Obiri over the final mile a year after losing a sprint down Boylston Street to her in one of the closest finishes in race history.

Lokedi finished the 129th Boston Marathon in an unofficial 2 hours, 17 minutes, 22 seconds – 19 seconds ahead of Obiri and more than 2 1/2 minutes faster than the previous Boston best set by Buzunesh Deba in 2014.

It was Lokedi’s second major marathon victory, having won the 2022 New York marathon.

Jess McClain was the top American woman, finishing in seventh place with a time of 2 hours, 23 minutes, 43 seconds. It was a personal best for McClain of three minutes.

American Annie Frisbie was just behind in the eighth spot with a time of 2 hours, 23 minutes, 21 seconds.

Information from The Associated Press contributed to this report.