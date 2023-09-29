Keri Hilson has the hots for Tyler, The Creator, and she can apparently no longer hide it.

The “Knock You Down” singer took to X on Wednesday (September 27) to confess her love for the Odd Future rapper.

Hilson called Tyler “so fine” before revealing he leaves her with heart eyes just looking at him.

“Why is Tyler, The Creator so fine to me? I know, I know, lol. He’s just so [heart eyes emoji],” she wrote.

Why is Tyler The Creator so fine to me? I know, I know, lol. He’s just so 😍 — Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) September 28, 2023

Fans had mixed reactions to her post, with some agreeing with her flirtatious comments and others in disbelief.

“Right?! I definitely have a crush on him lol I think for me it’s his creativity & his uniqueness along with his sense of humor and his amazing ear for music (chord progressions/melodies) I enjoy his speaking voice also,” one person said.

Another said: “I can’t picture her ever saying something like this towards a straight man that’s younger than her… This is as safe as it gets. It’s like straight women saying Lil Nas X is fine.”

“Damn y’all she just said he was fine she didn’t say she wanted to marry em and have his babies,” someone else replied.

related news Jadakiss Reacts To Tyler, The Creator’s ‘Crush’ On Him August 11, 2021

Keri Hilson has dated a number of famous figures over the years, including NBA player Serge Ibaka and former NFL player Ricardo Lockette. She ahs also been romantically linked to fellow musicians Lil Wayne, Trey Songz and Soulja Boy.

Meanwhile, Tyler, The Creator has alluded to being sexually fluid on several occasions, most notably on his 2017 album Flower Boy.

“Next line will have ’em like, ‘Whoa’/ I’ve been kissing white boys since 2004,” he rapped on “I Ain’t Got Time,” while also talking about guarding feelings for “garçons” and going through what he thought was just a “phase” on “Garden Shed.”

More recently, Tyler apologized for hiding his sexuality on the song “Sorry Not Sorry,” from his Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale deluxe project that dropped earlier this year.

“Sorry to the freaks I led on/ Who thought their life was gonna change ’cause I gave ’em head on/ But instead, I sped off, yeah, I know I’m dead wrong/ Sorry to the guys I had to hide/ Sorry to the girls I had to lie to, who ain’t need to know if I was by the lake switchin’ tides, too,” he rapped.