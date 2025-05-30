The recent death of actor Matthew Perry and reports of Elon Musk’s heavy ketamine use have put a sharp spotlight on the drug’s risks and rising popularity.

What was once just limited to surgical use now goes beyond it. Ketamine is now used in mental health treatments and sometimes misused recreationally.

‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry died after taking too much ketamine, and tech billionaire Elon Musk is said to use the drug all the time.

There are a plethora of bad things that can happen if you use drugs without being watched. Many have questioned the safety of the psychedelic and anesthetic drug and how doctors and those with depression use it.

What is ketamine?

Ketamine, a powerful anesthetic, has been used since the 1960s. Due to its safety, speed, and short duration, emergency responders sometimes use ketamine.

Dr. Pat Fehling, a psychiatrist and addiction medicine specialist at the UCHealth Center for Dependency, Addiction and Rehabilitation (CeDAR), stated, “If you break your leg skiing, ski patrol responders will likely give you ketamine. Ketamine makes people loopy but relieves pain and protects breathing, Over the past decade, ketamine has become popular as a recreational drug and for treating depression and PTSD, as per a report by UC Health.ALSO READ: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s ultra-luxury Italian wedding plans in peril as reports of trouble begin to swirl

How frequently does Elon Musk use ketamine?

According to reports, Elon Musk claims that his excessive use of ketamine is causing problems with his bladder.

The New York Times claims that during his turbulent time as the de facto head of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, his abuse of the potent tranquilizer ketamine escalated to the point where it began to affect his bladder, a known adverse effect of frequent use of the anesthetic.

Although Musk had been experimenting for a while and had previously claimed to use ketamine to treat depression, his habit was reportedly causing him to have bladder problems by the time he publicly endorsed Trump in July.

Is ketamine a remedy for depression?

When used in safe, supervised settings under the guidance of medical professionals, ketamine, a medication used to treat depression, has been shown to help some people with treatment-resistant depression. While it does work for some, for other users, it can also result in frightening experiences.

According to the NYT, Musk has been taking a lot of ketamine lately, sometimes every day, and even combining it with other drugs.

Musk’s bizarre behavior is consistent with the known negative effects of long-term ketamine use, which include physical dependence, delusional thinking, being “distinctly dissociated in their day-to-day existence,” and short- and long-term memory problems.

What are the dangers of unsupervised ketamine use?

According to the American Addiction Centers, prolonged use can result in withdrawal when abruptly stopped, physical dependence, and a certain level of tolerance.

Scientists have previously connected extended use to changes in the structure and function of the brain, emotional fluctuations, and declines in executive functioning, though studies have not yet proven any clear causal links.

“Ketamine bladder syndrome,” which includes a small, extremely painful bladder, frequent incontinence, blood in the urine, upper tract obstruction, and papillary necrosis, a kidney condition, can result from recreational ketamine use, a sper a report by Futurism.

Health professionals noticed a concerning rise in bladder problems among young people in the UK as a result of long-term drug use.

Is ketamine addictive or harmful long term?

Ketamine can raise blood pressure, which can cause cardiac arrest, and it has been linked to some well-known deaths, such as Perry and McClain’s.

Ketamine can be addictive, particularly for people who have a history of substance abuse and high blood pressure or heart issues. Given that substance use disorders have some addictive qualities, it is critical to closely monitor a person’s history of substance use disorders.

FAQs

Is ketamine safe for the treatment of depression?

Yes, but only with strict medical supervision. Unmonitored use is risky.

Can ketamine be addictive?

Yes, it has addictive properties, particularly for those with a history of substance abuse.

