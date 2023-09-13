Earlier this week, we reported that the “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner had scored a huge victory in court amidst his bitter divorce battle with his ex Christine Baumgartner when a judge slashed his monthly child support payments from $129,755 to $63,209.

Though this was a big win for Costner, he reportedly knows that this “war” is far from over as he prepares for his “main showdown” with Baumgartner in court this fall.

Kevin Costner’s estranged wife Christine Baumgartner has moved into a $40,000-a-month, four-bedroom Montecito rental with pool and jacuzzi – but says it isn’t good enough for her family pic.twitter.com/oQ8mtZkwv4 — News News News (@NewsNew97351204) September 4, 2023

Divorce Battle Is ‘Overall War’

A source close to Costner told US Weekly that the 68 year-old star is preparing for his “main showdown” with Baumgartner, 49, which will come on November 27, when they are set to head to trial over their prenuptial agreement.

“Kevin knows Christine is far from done,” the insider said. “He’s relieved that step one has [gone his way]… but Christine is sure as hell not giving up on the overall war.”

Baumgartner had been asking for the monthly child support payments to be increased to $248,000, so the judge instead slashing them to a fraction of that was quite a defeat for her.

“Kevin’s feeling vindicated and cautiously optimistic that he’s turned the corner in this ordeal,” the insider added. “It gives him no pleasure to see Christine suffer per say. But her outlandish demands infuriated him to no end and the attitude from the get-go has been to stand up for himself and fight back hard for what’s fair.”

Before Kevin Costner married Christine Baumgartner in 2004 at his Aspen ranch, they signed a prenuptial agreement, as many people do when at least one of them is entering into the union having already made a fortune.#famedelivered #trends#kevincostner #christine pic.twitter.com/jEb90wslYc — FAME Delivered (@FAMEDelivered) September 11, 2023

Baumgartner Focusing On The Future

As for Baumgartner, the source said that she’s trying to focus on the future.

“She’s upset but trying to prepare for the next court hearing without letting all the noise and stress get to her,” the insider alleged. “It’s tough, she hates being painted as this ungrateful gold digger but says that won’t stop her from fighting for what she believes is fair.”

Celebrity lawyer Brett Ward, who is not involved in this case, believes that Baumgartner made a “mistake” in demanding such a high amount of money.

“I would never have challenged the $129,000 a month award and said it was insufficient,” Ward told Fox News. “That is more than . . . the vast majority of people make in a year. And she was getting it in a month. And to go to a court and say that was insufficient for a lifestyle I think was a mistake.“

It’s day two of the custody battle between Kevin Costner and his ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner. The ex-couple is battling over Baumgartner’s request for increased child support for their three children. pic.twitter.com/ijrjRS7XQs — Inside Edition (@InsideEdition) September 1, 2023

Baumgartner Files For Divorce – ‘Yellowstone’ Ends

Costner and Baumgartner had been married since 2004, and they share three teenage children together ranging in age from 13-16. It was Baumgartner who filed for divorce on May 1, citing “irreconcilable differences” as she did so.

“It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action,” Costner’s representative told People Magazine at the time. “We ask that his, Christine’s, and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”

Days later, Daily Mail reported that the end of Costner’s hit show “Yellowstone” was announced by Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, who also revealed that a sequel series starring Matthew McConaughey will be replacing it.

“‘Yellowstone’ has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits — from ‘1883’ to ‘Tulsa King,’ and I am confident our sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan [the show’s creator] and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life,” McCarthy stated.

‘YELLOWSTONE’ will officially end with Season 5. A sequel series will premiere in December, with Matthew McConaughey in talks to star. pic.twitter.com/Ie2iKpawId — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 5, 2023

This divorce has been messy from the start, and it doesn’t seem to be getting any better. For the sake of the former couple’s three children, we can only hope that Costner and Baumgartner are able to make this divorce a little more amicable moving forward.