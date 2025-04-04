Kevin De Bruyne has announced that he will be leaving Manchester City at the end of the season.

The Belgium international’s contract at the Etihad Stadium expires in the summer, and he said on Friday that will leave the club as a free agent.

In his 10 years at the club, the team has won 16 trophies including six Premier League titles, five Carabao Cups, two FA Cups, two Community Shields and a Champions League.

He has also been named Premier League Player of the Season twice (2019-20, 2021-22).

“Seeing this, you probably realise where this is heading,” he said in a post on social media on Friday.

“So I’ll get straight to it and let you all know that these will be my final months as a Manchester City player.

“Nothing about this is easy to write, but as football players, we all know this day eventually comes. That day is here — and you deserve to hear it from me first.

“Football led me to all of you — and to this city. Chasing my dream, not knowing this period would change my life. This city. This club. These people… gave me everything. I had no choice but to give everything back! And guess what — we won everything.

“Whether we like it or not, it’s time to say goodbye. Suri, Rome, Mason, Michèle, and I are beyond grateful for what this place has meant to our family. ‘Manchester’ will forever be on our kids’ passports — and more importantly, in each of our hearts. This will always be our home.”

De Bruyne’s Premier League seasons Kevin De Bruyne (2019-20) is tied with Thierry Henry (2002-03) for the most assists registered in a single Premier League campaign (20). GP G A 2023-24 18 4 10 2022-23 32 7 16 2021-22 30 15 8 2020-21 25 6 12 2019-20 35 13 20 2018-19 19 2 2 2017-18 37 8 16 2016-17 36 6 18 2015-16 25 7 9 2013-14 3 0 1

De Bruyne joined City as a 24-year-old from Wolfsburg in 2015 and, over the following decade, established himself as one of the Premier League’s best-ever midfielders.

“One of the greatest midfielders ever to have played in this country, and I think with Manchester City, there is no doubt,” Guardiola told a news conference on Friday ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash at Manchester United.

“Greatest not The Greatest, always you have to be careful with players that played at Maine Road [City’s former stadium], incredible players in the last 20-30 years in this club [too].

“But come on, there’s no doubt he’s one of the greatest for sure because of his consistency in important games, the not important games, being there every three days all the time. There is no doubt.”

The Spaniard added that he had known about De Bruyne’s departure a few days before it was announced, though Friday’s news still carried a bittersweet feeling.

“A sad day. A happy day for the fact that [I had] the pleasure personally [to] live with him. He gave all of us his humility and with his influence in our success in the last decade, that would have been impossible to imagine without him.”

The 33-year-old, who played under José Mourinho at Chelsea in the early stages of his career, has been central to City’s era of success.

In 413 appearances for the club, he has scored 106 goals and registered a remarkable 174 assists.

His creative streak has earned him the second-most assists in Premier League history with 118, behind Ryan Giggs (162).

Since joining City in 2015, De Bruyne has created 826 chances — almost 300 more than any other Premier League player. Christian Eriksen is second on the list with 532. De Bruyne’s 187 goal contributions in that span rank as the fourth most behind Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane, and Son Heung-Min.

He has featured in 20 league matches this campaign, having been sidelined by a setback in September and difficulties in regaining full fitness.

De Bruyne, who has been linked with moves to the MLS and Saudi Pro League, could end his time at City with yet more silverware, with the club playing Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup semifinals later this month.

Information from Reuters and ESPN’s Global Sports Research contributed to this report.