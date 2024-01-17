





Even Kevin Durant struggled to explain how the Phoenix Suns overcame the odds on Tuesday to stun the Sacramento Kings at home.

Entering the fourth quarter down, 96–84, the Suns found themselves in dire straits after the deficit ballooned to 109–87 with 8:22 left in regulation. Amazingly, Phoenix managed to climb out of the 22-point hole and go on a 32–8 run to win, 119–117, behind a late Durant surge capped a pair of game-winning free throws.

Given the improbable nature of the win, Durant, perhaps still collecting himself from the fast-paced finish, appeared hard pressed for words when asked how the Suns pulled off the unbelievable comeback.

“I have no clue,” Durant told the Arizona Republic’s Duane Rankin. “I usually know how the game is going but I felt like this was a blur. I felt like I looked up, we were down six. I look up again, it’s a tie game. Everything happened so fast, I guess we were all in a zone and locked in.”

While Durant may need some extra time to process Tuesday’s outcome, the 13-time All-Star needn’t look far for the answers. Durant poured in 14 of his 27 points in the fourth, while guard Grayson Allen tallied a team-high 29 points.

Regardless of how Phoenix secured the wild win, however, the club can now move forward with the added boost of momentum after improving to 5–4 with Durant, Devin Booker (16 points) and Bradley Beal (13 points) in the lineup.







