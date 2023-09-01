YouTube fame Ruby’s husband, Kevin Franke, is prioritizing his children after his wife was taken into custody under the suspicion of child abuse, his lawyer claimed.

According to reports, the creator of the YouTube channel, 8 Passengers, and the founder of the parent counseling service ConneXions, Jodi Hildebrandt, have been arrested for two counts of aggravated child abuse. Ruby and Franke rose to fame through their vlogs navigating their day-to-day life with six children. However, their popular channel was deleted when fans started raising concerns about the treatment of their children amid growing allegations.

Kevin Franke focuses on ‘fatherly care’ after his wife’s arrest

Kevin and his wife Ruby launched the YouTube channel, 8 Passengers, in 2015. Kevin reportedly worked as an assistant professor of civil engineering at Brigham Young University. The exact details of his professional career are unclear.

Following Ruby’s arrest, Kevin’s lawyer claimed her husband was solely focused on taking care of their children. His attorney, Randy S. Kester, told Page Six that his client’s “urgent focus is simply to keep his children together under his fatherly care.”

Ruby and Kevin share Shari, Chad, Abby, Julie, Russell, and Eve. Kevin hasn’t addressed or commented on his wife’s arrest at the time of writing.

The couple’s deleted channel was extremely popular among their followers, having amassed over 2.3 million subscribers before the child abuse allegations surfaced.

The duo reportedly shared the responsibility of home-schooling their children together and are said to be members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Ruby Franke arrested on two counts of aggravated child abuse

The Utah mother and her business partner were reportedly arrested on Wednesday after authorities found a “malnourished minor with open wounds and duct tape on their extremities.”

Ruby and Franke came under fire for their extreme parenting methods sometime in 2020, after which they laid low and posted fewer videos to their channel.

The family was reportedly under investigation for a child abuse scandal after a video of their son sleeping on the floor for months in a row surfaced. The 15-year-old was allegedly punished for pulling a prank on his younger brother.

Ruby is said to have become a part of Jodi’s establishment after pulling the plug on vlogging in the wake of the child abuse investigation.

She ended up becoming a member of the Business Team division at ConneXions, an organization described as “cult-like” by the followers of 8 Passengers.

Eldest daughter breaks her silence after the Utah mom’s arrest

Ruby and Kevin’s eldest daughter, Shari, took to Instagram following her mom’s arrest to break her silence.

In a series of stories posted to her Instagram account, Shari said she was “glad justice is being served” as the police and CPS have decided to take action after years of “trying.”

She said the kids are “safe” and requested their privacy as an investigation is underway.

In one of the stories, Shari urged her following to share any content posing problematic behavior across 8 Passengers and ConneXion’s channels.