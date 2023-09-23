Kevin Gates has credited his tour physique to playing basketball and receiving tips and tricks from Kevin Durant, DeMar DeRozan, and a few others.

While speaking to TMZ recently, the Baton Rouge lyricist gave some tidbits about how he’s prepared his body for his upcoming Only The Generals Tour.

“I workout, I do a lot of stability training, a lot of hip mobility, gotta do a lot of yoga, I do weights,” he explained. “I do squats. They got this person, my personal trainer be tryna’ kill me. Be making me do these deep squats with kettlebells. Dis what it’s about right now.”

While mentioning that he’s been participating in the The Crew League, Kevin Gates then said that the aforementioned NBA superstars and Chris “Lethal Shooter” Matthews are his favorite basketball players to play with.

“[Kevin Durant] told me to breathe, and don’t worry about the last bucket, focus on the present bucket,” he said. “And it correlates to life — like, don’t focus on the past, focus on the present. Try to stay in the moment.”

The “2 Phones” rapper is going to need all of his energy, as his Only The Generals Tour kicks off in Virginia on October 6.

Gates and BigXThaPlug will be making stops in cities such as St. Louis, San Antonio, Dallas, and Houston before wrapping up in Greensboro, North Carolina on December 16. You can purchase your tickets here.

Kevin Gates has no problem with giving individuals their flowers, even if he has to put force behind his actions.

Last month, during a lengthy sit-down with Drink Champs, Jim Jones recalled the time early in Gates’ career when he stalled signing to Birdman’s legendary label simply so he could meet him.

“Shoutout to Kevin Gates,” Jones began. “[Cortez Bryant] or one of them called me like, ‘Yo, Birdman tryna sign this artist. His name is Kevin Gates and he just came home from jail. He the biggest thing going, and Birdman tryna sign him, but we got one problem: he’s not going to sign to Birdman unless he meets Jim Jones.’”

He continued: “I was like, ‘What?’ They was like, ‘Yeah, he in the city right now. Can we bring him to you? ‘Cause Birdman needs to sign this artist.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, tell him to pull up.’ Kevin Gates pull up. He still had on the khakis, still looking like he was fresh out of jail. I just felt his energy.

“You knew he was one of us. Like, he came from the same places we came from and things like that. We sat in there. Did five records that night. Then after that, Cash Money got to do business with him.”