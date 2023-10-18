Kevin Gates has shared his opinion on Chrisean Rock, saying he sees a lot of himself in the reality star — despite the obvious differences.

On Tuesday (October 17), the “2 Phones” rapper hopped on Instagram Live with former Bad Girls Club star Tiara Hodge, where the topic of the latter fighting on the show came up. As Chrisean has also been known to tussle, Gates drew the comparison between the two reality stars – and then to himself.

“You be getting it on like Chrisean,” he said. “I fuck with her. She just remind me of me. She so fucking loyal that she stupid like me. I’m so loyal, I’m stupid. That’s me right there.”

You can view the clip below:

Meanwhile, Chrisean Rock is finally moving on from Blueface – and now he’s feeling her wrath on a diss record alongside her apparent “new bae,” Lil Mabu.

Released on Monday (October 16), “MR. TAKE YA B*TCH” finds the Baltimore native and her boo bragging about their new relationship and rubbing it in her child’s father’s face.

“Only thing that’s broke is my fuckin’ water/ Gave birth to my kid, but I hate his father,” she raps. “I used to fuck with blues, now I fuck with ones/ Only fuck with white boy’s that be totin’ guns.”

The hook features Lil Mabu saying, among other things: “Yes, I took his lady/ I like blue faces so I took his baby,” while also dissing Blue’s manager Wack 100 in his verse.

“And, no, this not a diss/ But I know Wack 100 ain’t gon’ like this/ ‘Cause he fuck with snitches and I don’t like kids/ And he prolly racist and don’t like white kids!”

Chrisean Rock started hinting at her relationship with Lil Mabu over the weekend before the “reveal” in their music video. The reality star recently went on Instagram Live to brag about her mystery man, during which she expressed that she wants to fall pregnant with his child “ASAP.”

“So, I got this new n-gga, right? Let me talk about him,” she said. “He’s just too good to be true. Like, he’s perfect. He don’t got social media. And if he do, he got a little Twitter. But he lowkey on there and don’t post. And then he made an Instagram to stalk me.”

She added: “I made all these big ol’ plans because I really like him. He’s really sweet. But I’m just like, I wish I could show y’all what’s on my phone. Hold on. He’s so sweet y’all. He’s so nice to me. And respectful as fuck.

“I must be a real toxic bitch because, what? […] I was telling him I wanna have a baby ASAP. But then — oh my God, I wish I could tell y’all.”