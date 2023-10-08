Kevin Gates has made a reputation for himself as a man who has no problem talking about — or even demonstrating — vulgar or disturbing acts, even if it may make others uncomfortable.

The Baton Rouge rapper did just that when he gestured for a female fan to come on stage with him during the opening night of his Only The Generals Tour in Virgina.

Gates prompted her to sit down, tilted her head back, and let out a wad of spit into her mouth. Gates’ actions caused the crowd to go berserk, and he proceeded to continue rapping while the fan processed what just took place.

Check out the potentially NSFW video below:

Kevin Gates spits in fan’s mouth at Virginia show 😲https://t.co/3Yh0bOWpT2pic.twitter.com/287Jpwl5Xt — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) October 7, 2023

Gates and BigXThaPlug will be making tour stops in cities such as St. Louis, San Antonio, Dallas, and Houston before wrapping up in Greensboro, North Carolina on December 16. You can purchase your tickets here.

The “2 Phones” rapper has made headlines recently for his sexually-charged statements.

During a June 2022 interview with Bootleg Kev,Gates broke down his “Super General” freestyle, which found him spitting the controversial bars, “Ain’t no disrespect to Jigga/Met through Nipsey, that’s my n-gga/Don’t know if they in the swingin’, Beyoncé need to let me hit her/Make her piss all on this dick, respectfully, her body shiver.”

Bootleg Kev asked Gates much flak he received for that line at the time, to which he replied, “Ain’t nobody say nothing to me. To be honest — and this with all due respect — that’s one of the most beautiful women in the world. I sit in the trap with all the monsters; they said the same thing. All I did was say what everybody think.

“You’re the most beautiful woman in the world. I would drink your piss. Like, what the fuck? Come on, man. Right here in my mouth. I speak for the n-gga’s that incarcerated that sit there and watch these people on TV and everything. This is what everybody thinking.”

Then in May, he took to Instagram and shared a graphic clip of a live birth on social media.

“The Most Beautiful thing on earth is the gift of Life [palms up together and heart hands emojis],” Gates captioned the clip, which shows a mother delivering her baby into the father’s hands.

The blowback was swift, with many unsuspecting fans sending out warnings to those who had yet to stumble on Gates’ now-deleted IG Story.

“Don’t watch Kevin gates insta story don’t do it,” warned one fan on social media, while another echoed that sentiment and wrote: “DO NOT LOOK AT KEVIN GATES INSTAGRAM STORY. TRUST ME.”

“Why did I watch Kevin gates story,” one disgruntled fan wrote, alongside a clip of Rick and Morty sobbing.