





Dave Chappelle sparked widespread backlash following his 2019 Netflix standup special Sticks & Stones and 2021 special The Closer thanks to his repeated digs aimed at the LGBTQ community. His most recent special The Dreamer, released on Dec. 31, has led to similar reactions among his critics. Through it all, one person who continues to have his back and supports his right to speak freely is fellow comedian and actor Kevin Hart.

Hart spoke about the criticism Chappelle has received for his frequent anti-trans tirades during his specials in a new interview with The Independent. Speaking from the perspective of a comedian, Hart’s advice to those who have a problem with Chappelle’s jokes is to simply stop paying him any mind.

“We’re just in a time now where the microscope is significantly pointed in the direction of the comic, and what the comic is saying,” Hart said when asked of Chappelle’s controversial jokes. “But you have the option of just not watching someone you don’t find funny or entertaining. That’s something extremely simple that people are forgetting.”

“I don’t feel like everybody should love me. I don’t feel like everybody should think I’m funny,” he added. “It’s perfectly fine.”

Related: Kevin Hart Gears Up for the Comedy Event of the Year

In the 12-minute opening of The Dreamer, Chappelle jabbed the trans community and reiterated his commitment to “punching down” and making jokes about marginalized communities. He declared he was shifting his focus in the new special to disabled people rather than trans people. “Tonight, I’m doing all handicapped jokes,” he said. “They’re not as organized as the gays and I love punching down.”

Chappelle’s standup specials dating back to 2017 are available to stream on Netflix.