F ormer England manager Kevin Keegan is facing criticism after saying he has a “problem” with listening to female pundits talking about the men’s team.

Keegan, who played for Liverpool, Newcastle and Southampton, told an audience he was not a fan of “lady footballers” being pundits on men’s matches.

In remarks reported by the Times newspaper, the 72-year-old told an audience in Bristol: “I’m not as keen, I’ve got to be honest, and it may not be a view shared.

“I don’t like to listen to ladies talking about the England men’s team at the match because I don’t think it’s the same experience. I have a problem with that.”

Former England internationals such as Jill Scott, Karen Carney, Alex Scott are among those whose punditry includes both the men’s and women’s game.

BBC Sport presenter Gabby Logan, who Keegan singled out for praise / PA Wire

The remarks drew some applause among the 250 people who had bought tickets to An Evening With Kevin Keegan OBE, the paper reported.

But some fans have criticised it online, saying it is an outdated view.

“Kevin Keegan is a football dinosaur, things have changed immeasurably since his opinions were relevant,” said one.

“He will always be respected but his views on female punditry are sadly expected from a man of his generation who refuses to accept much needed change in the game.”

Another added: “Top player Keegan but he’s wrong on this. Some of the women pundits are better than the men.”

At the event, Keegan added: “The presenters we have now, some of the girls are so good, they are better than the guys. It’s a great time for the ladies.

“But if I see an England lady footballer saying about England against Scotland at Wembley and she’s saying, ‘If I would have been in that position I would have done this,’ I don’t think it’s quite the same. I don’t think it crosses over that much.”

The women’s game has surged in popularity in recent years, boosted by the Lionesses’ Euro 2022 victory and their 2023 World Cup Final appearance against Spain.

He told the audience that he was fully behind the development of women’s football, saying: “It is a great time for the ladies’ game.”

He also singled out BBC presenter Gabby Logan for praise.

“A lot of the pundits now talk too much. Don’t keep talking, talking, talking. They don’t want people like us any more, our day is gone, it’s time for the next generation,” he said.

“There are some very, very good lady presenters and I’m working with one in two days’ time, Terry Yorath’s daughter, Gabby [Logan].”

Keegan briefly managed England from February 1999 to October 2000 and went on to enjoy a career as a sports commentator.