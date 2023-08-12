Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy accused President Biden of obstruction after the Department of Justice named a special counsel for the Hunter Biden case, just as Republicans wanted.

McCarthy tweeted:

This action by Biden’s DOJ cannot be used to obstruct congressional investigations or whitewash the Biden family corruption. If Weiss negotiated the sweetheart deal that couldn’t get approved, how can he be trusted as a Special Counsel? House Republicans will continue to pursue… — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) August 11, 2023

McCarthy and House Republicans demanded the special counsel. They claimed President Biden was obstructing their investigation by somehow stopping the DOJ from appointing a special counsel. (There is no evidence that Biden has had anything to do with the investigation into his son.)

David Weiss, the US Attorney investigating Hunter Biden, asks to be named special counsel. Attorney General Garland agrees, and now Speaker McCarthy thinks that by giving Republicans what they wanted, the DOJ has been manipulated by President Biden.

Does this make any sense at all?

No, until you realize that the only thing House Republicans are interested in is election-year theater.

Without an obstruction charge, the House Republican impeachment resolution looks pretty thin. Although, with Joe Biden involved in drugs and prostitution, one might think they could make a solid case minus the minor detail that octogenarian Biden isn’t involved in drugs and prostitution.

Give House Republicans what they want, and they complain, don’t give House Republicans what they want, and they complain.

It never stops.

Speaker McCarthy has a real problem. The Special Counsel undercuts their argument for impeaching President Biden. McCarthy knows that he doesn’t have the votes to impeach Biden, and even making his members vote on impeachment could be a deathblow to the Republican House majority.

McCarthy is trying to hang on to power by using some angry sounding that make no sense, as he sweats bullets and watches speakership face extinction.