Many execs or small business owners think social media is complete fluff — and for most businesses, it is.

And when they say fluff, they don’t mean to say it’s pointless. It’s well-documented that social media is a powerful tool. The skepticism with investing in social media is that it can be a coin toss if there is a return on investment (ROI).

“That is because most marketers do not apply any direct-marketing tactics to their strategic approach — if they are even strategic at all,” author Kim Walsh Phillips said in her latest book, Ultimate Guide To Instagram For Business, Second Edition.