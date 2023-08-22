Kevin Sorbo, who is best known for playing Hercules on the hit show “Hercules: The Legendary Journeys” from 1995 until 1999, is speaking out this week to say that he believes that he was canceled by Hollywood for being a Christian who has conservative political views.

“Hercules” actor Kevin Sorbo says Hollywood canceled him because he is a Christian believer.#Follow us #Share pic.twitter.com/xyQW48TNt9 — Data Analyst with Power BI (@PBIAnalyst) August 21, 2023

Sorbo ‘Blacklisted’ By Hollywood

Sorbo, 64, recalled being dropped by both his agent and his manager after Hollywood allegedly “blacklisted” him for both his faith and his politics.

“It was sad to me, you know, my manager and agent for so many years said that we can’t get you jobs anymore, work with you because of you being a Christian, being a conservative,” he told Fox News.

“And I almost had to laugh at that because it’s an industry that screams for tolerance, and yet it’s a one-way street,” he continued. “It screams for freedom of speech. But Hollywood’s a one-way street as well. And that’s just too bad, you know. But I love the industry. I love the movies and TV.”

Kevin Sorbo is speaking the truth. Hollywood hates Christians! pic.twitter.com/ioVPylJOYC — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) August 21, 2023

‘Huge Divide In Our Country’

Sorbo went on to say that while the liberal elites of Hollywood seem to have an intense hatred for those on the right, he doesn’t hold any animosity towards those who have differing views to his own.

“It was really weird,” he explained. “I mean, here’s the thing. We have such a huge divide in our country right now, and it’s perpetuated by the mainstream media, perpetuated by movies, TV. I don’t harbor that kind of anger and hatred towards people. I have a different point of view.”

Sorbo was joined in this interview by his beloved wife Sam, who he’s been married to since 1998. She made it clear that it’s been difficult to watch her husband be censored not only by Hollywood, but on social media.

“Facebook also took Kevin down, and LinkedIn took Kevin down,” she lamented.

“Even LinkedIn took me down,” Sorbo chimed in to say with a laugh. “They don’t like the truth. I say on [X, formerly Twitter], I said, ‘I need more conspiracy theories because all of mine came true.’ But did Facebook apologize for taking me down even though I was right? No, because they don’t like the truth. The truth is too difficult for some people to take.”

In America we have religious freedom courtesy of the 1st Amendment. Here’s actor Kevin Sorbo saying he couldn’t get work in Hollywood because he’s a Christian. This is why I don’t feel sorry for the striking unions.pic.twitter.com/hs4k86ITku — James Bradley (@JamesBradleyCA) August 21, 2023

Related: Hollywood Actor Kevin Sorbo: I’m Not Taking Gun Safety Tips From A White House That Armed the Taliban

Sorbo And Sam Form Production Company

It was Sorbo’s cancellation by Hollywood that inspired him and his wife to create their own production company Sorbo Studios, which they use to make family-friendly and faith-based content. Sorbo and Sam are currently promoting their new movie Miracle in East Texas, which she describes as being the “opposite” of cancel culture.

“We want to get families back to the theaters again to start laughing again,” she explained, with Sorbo adding, “We did a movie about love and hope and faith and laughter.”

“We do live in this culture of canceling people,” Sam continued. “And that, of course, is the opposite of forgiving them,” she explained. “And the movie, one of the themes in this movie and part of the reason that we fell in love with it is it has a theme of redemption, has a theme of forgiveness. And, you know, every saint has a past, and every sinner has a future.”

Miracle in East Texas opens in select theaters on October 29-30, and tickets for it can be bought on the Sorbo Studios website. Check out a trailer for this movie in the video below.

Related: Jim Caviezel Warns Anti-Christian Bias Will Cost ‘Sound Of Freedom’ The Best Picture Oscar

The liberal elites of Hollywood love to pretend that they are as open-minded as can be, but that mindset of theirs really only extends to those who think the same way that they do.

It’s sad that the career of a talented actor like Sorbo was destroyed simply because he is a devout Christian who holds conservative political views, but given how far Hollywood has fallen morally, it’s unfortunately not a surprise.