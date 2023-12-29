Key Glock is mourning the death of the Austrian engineer responsible for a part of his stage name.

Following news that Gaston Glock — founder of the firearm company bearing his last name — passed away at the age of 94 on Wednesday (December 27), the Paper Route Empire paper shared an article about it on Twitter/X.

“RIP UNK,” he captioned the post.

In 1982, the late inventor developed the Glock pistol, which became one of the most influential and popular light firearms of the 20th century – and clearly an inspiration for the Memphis-bred artist.

Loss is sadly nothing new to Key Glock, who last month asked to be left alone as he mourned his collaborator and label-head Young Dolph on the second anniversary of his murder.

Taking to his Instagram stories that day, Glock revealed that he was still struggling with Flipper’s murder.

“Don’t call/text me asking how I feel,” he wrote. “I’ll never get over this shit. Let me deal with it alone. Luv [blue heart emoji].”

Young Dolph was tragically shot and killed in Memphis, Tennessee on November 17, 2021, while picking up cookies for his mother at Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies. An autopsy revealed the 36-year-old suffered 22 gunshot wounds from bullet entries and exits.

To honor his legacy, November 17 was officially declared Adolph “Young Dolph” Thornton Jr. Day of Service by the state legislatures of Georgia and Tennessee.

“His community efforts and traditions will continue and much more,” Dolph’s sister Carlisa Brown said in November. “His spirit of giving will continue to live in us as it did in him until his passing. We hope that those who truly supported him will take Young Dolph Service Day as a day to give back and help those that need the assistance as he did.”

And this isn’t the first time that Key Glock shared his grief surrounding Dolph’s death.

Back in March, a grieving Glock took to his Twitter to reflect on his year-plus journey without Dolph and his guidance.

“I miss you bruh,” he wrote of his Dum and Dummer collaborator. “Hard to enjoy life when you grieving EVERYDAY.”

As for Dolph’s murder trial, the alleged murder mastermind, Hernandez Govan, has appeared before Judge Jennifer Mitchell for the first time since she replaced Judge Lee Coffee.

Govan, who was allegedly ordered the hit on the late rapper, stood before Judge Mitchell on November 2 for the latest status conference, according to the Daily Memphian. Govan will have to appear in court again on December 14, and the trial is officially set to kick off on March 11, 2024.

He has been charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, first-degree murder and criminal attempt of first-degree murder.