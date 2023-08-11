Key Glock has responded to his ex-girlfriend Karin Jinsui’s allegations that he puts hands on.

The Memphis rapper took to Twitter on Wednesday (August 9) to issue a thinly-veiled response to Jinsui’s claims, but has since deleted the post.

“Aite now chill out. She got y’all thinking I’m Ike Turner or some shit lmao,” he wrote in reference to Ike and Tina Turner’s abusive marriage in the 1970s.

Prior to Karin Jinsui’s allegations, Key Glock had alluded to relationship drama by posting a cryptic tweet on Monday (August 7) that read: “Sending this fake godly ass bitch back to da streets [deuces emoji].”

Hours later he wrote: “Ion respect nobody who play police games [thumbs down emoji].”

The Paper Route Empire rhymer also appeared to throw more shade at Jinsui by posting (and then deleting) a tweet saying: “She might look good on IG but I SWEAR dat bitch AINT NONE!!”

Karin Jinsui levied the assault allegations against Key Glock on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday (August 8), calling the rapper a “little boy that desperately needs help.”

“All that boy has to offer is money & [dick] literally. I can find that [shit] a million other places. I’m a grown righteous woman & I require more than that… that he can’t offer,” she began.

“He’s the real one that ain’t [shit] & he knows it. He tries to ACT like he so ‘Playa’ to the public but really he’s a hurt [ass] little boy….that desperately needs help.”

She continued: “He put his hands on me Monday because he don’t know how to have grown up conversations & I STILL ain’t call the cops or inform the hotel. I just left. Why he decided to post about the cops & they wasn’t even called is funny as hell.”

Karin Jinsui airs Key Glock out and accuses him of putting his hands on her. pic.twitter.com/Nyb21DDCSi — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) August 9, 2023

Although she didn’t elaborate further on the alleged domestic violence, Jinsui did go into detail about her seemingly dysfunctional relationship with Glizzock, who she described as a toxic individual.

“This boy was literally BEGGING me to be in my presence for 4 years. I finally allowed it & it was pointless. Never entertain a FAN ladies!” she continued.

“I did my best with tryna understand him but he ain’t a ready to be a man & he’s not a good person. It works for his rapper image. Not his personal affairs. He’ll learn one day…but not with me! Lol.

“It’s the audacity that he would even call anybody ‘not [shit].’ He has no manners. Don’t know how to talk to people. Whether it’s his friends or strangers. He wakes up with a attitude. Can’t comprehend normal [shit]. Not a gentleman AT ALL. Like who even wanna be around you fr?”

In response to her claim that he’d been “begging” to be with her for years, Key Glock wrote in an Instagram comment on Wednesday: “fan of WHAT?”

Glock and the social media influencer have been tied to one another since 2018, but only last year did they appear to begin properly dating each other.