Key Glock fans are so excited about his forthcoming short film for “Let’s Go” that they’ve already crowned it ‘video of the year’ from just the preview.

The Paper Route Empire artist shared a teaser for the “movie” on Thursday (January 11), ahead of its January 16 premiere. The action-packed clip features all the makings of a full-length action film with fight scenes, building explosions, fast cars and even Power star, Alix Capri, as Glock’s leading lady.

“Glock schwarzenegger,” one fan commented. Another person wrote: “Video of the year fasho.”

Additional comments included: “This damn near look like a movie trailer, “There ain’t nothing he can’t do!” and, “OH SHIT YOU ON SOM BIG SHIT DOIN MOVIES?!!! Fuck yea Brodie!”

“Let’s Go” lives on the deluxe version of Key Glock’s Glockoma 2 album, released in June of 2023. Prior to this song, other singles released from the LP included “Presidential Rolex,” “No Hook,” and “In And Outta Town.”

The project doesn’t have any features – and that’s for good reason. Just ahead of its release, Glock shared a sour experience of being ghosted when asking for a verse on one of his songs earlier in his career.

“My first big breakout song that everyone got to know Key Glock,” he told Ebro Darden for Apple Music’s Rap Life. “Dolph wanted me to remix it. I was like, ‘Who you got in mind?’ He named me two people and I was like, ‘Alright, that one other person I know for sure is gon’ through the roof just cus of who he is and his fan base and the machine he got behind him.

“I’m like, ‘Don’t just ask him, let’s offer him something.’ I offered him a million dollars, literally a million dollars. Before I physically had it all, ay I’m taking this whole million and giving it to him. After so long, I don’t know the reason they never said no or they didn’t wanna do it or I’ll do it later. It was just no response.”

He continued: “I ain’t like that because I ain’t understand. I’m like, ‘Damn, I just offered this amount, I’m young and upcoming, I pay my respect to everybody.’”

He is open to working with others and doing features, however, and he’s apparently been in the lab with producer Tay Keith so much that the pair have enough music to release a full project together.

At the top of the new year, Tay took to X/Twitter to graciously acknowledge a fan giving him his flowers, while hinting at what lies ahead with Key Glock.

“You really out here working and been putting in work much success to you,” the user began. “Can’t wait to see Whatchu working on with @KeyGLOCK.”

To which Tay responded: “We got so much unreleased in the vault might drop the project”

The revelation elicited an enthusiastic response from fans, who flooded the comment section with a plethora of fire emojis expressing their excitement.