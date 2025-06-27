As Africa positions itself at the forefront of the global energy transition, the continent’s mining sector faces pivotal policy decisions that will determine its role in the future supply of critical minerals. African Mining Week (AMW) 2025, taking place in Cape Town from October 1-3, emerges as a premier platform for stakeholders to engage in these crucial discussions, fostering collaboration and investment across the mining value chain.

Enhancing Value Addition and Local Content

African countries are increasingly focusing on in-country mineral processing to maximize economic benefits. Gabon, for instance, has reformed its mining code to offer tax holidays and modest royalties, aiming to boost the mining sector’s contribution to GDP to over 30% by the mid-2030s. South Africa is also encouraging investors to participate in local beneficiation initiatives, emphasizing the mining industry’s role in job creation and economic development. AMW 2025 will spotlight these initiatives, providing a platform for stakeholders to explore opportunities in value addition and discuss policies that promote local processing and industrialization.

Addressing Energy Challenges and Infrastructure Gaps

Reliable infrastructure and energy access are critical for mining operations. Projects like the $15.6 billion Lagos-Abidjan Highway, slated for construction in 2026, aim to connect multiple West African countries, facilitating the transport of minerals and boosting regional trade. AMW 2025 will explore innovative solutions and investment opportunities to enhance energy security and infrastructure, ensuring sustainable and efficient mining activities across the continent.

Formalizing Artisanal and Small-Scale Mining

Artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) plays a significant role in Africa’s mining landscape, yet it often operates informally, leading to environmental degradation and social challenges. Efforts are underway to formalize ASM operations: Ghana is actively formalizing its ASM sector through a series of initiatives aimed at enhancing regulation, environmental sustainability and economic integration. Key measures include the establishment of the Ghana Gold Board, which centralizes the purchase and export of gold from licensed small-scale miners to curb smuggling and increase state revenue. At AMW 2025, sessions will focus on strategies and policies adopted by mineral-rich nations to empower small-scale mining operations, promoting responsible practices and integrating these operations into the broader mining economy.

ESG Compliance: Aligning with Global Standards

As global scrutiny around environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices intensifies, African mining companies face mounting pressure to align with evolving sustainability expectations. According to an EY survey, international mining executives identified ESG as the top risk to their business in 2024, underscoring its growing strategic importance. At AMW 2025, dedicated sessions will explore how African operators can strengthen ESG compliance – minimizing environmental impact, promoting fair labor practices and aligning operations with global standards to remain competitive and responsible in a shifting investment landscape.

