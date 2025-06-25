Histopathological features and driver mutations frequency. Credit: eBioMedicine (2025). DOI: 10.1016/j.ebiom.2025.105814



Researchers from the University of Plymouth have identified proteins that fuel the growth of the most common type of brain tumor, a discovery that could ultimately lead to less invasive treatments for patients.

Through research conducted in laboratories at Plymouth Science Park, scientists and Ph.D. students in the University’s Brain Tumor Research Center of Excellence studied molecular subtypes of meningiomas and found a protein called ANXA3 which drives the growth of certain meningioma cells.

By blocking the functions of the protein in lab tests, the researchers were able to slow—and in some cases completely stop—tumor cell growth.

In a study published in the journal eBioMedicine, they say it raises hopes for the development of less invasive treatments for patients with meningioma, who currently rely on surgery and radiotherapy.

The research was carried out by the team of researchers led by Professor Oliver Hanemann, Director of the Brain Tumor Research Center of Excellence in Plymouth, as part of Ph.D. work done by Maryam Shah.

“Targeting ANXA3 may offer a more personalized approach to treating meningiomas in the future, particularly for patients whose meningioma is a result of a mutation in a gene known as NF2, the most common cause of meningioma tumors,” says Prof. Hanemann. “More research needs to take place in the labs before this treatment will reach patients, but it marks a first step towards a non-invasive and personalized treatment for meningioma patients.”

The research is the latest to come from the Center of Excellence, which is known for research into low-grade tumors that are usually slow-growing and frequently affect children and young adults.

Much of its work centers around meningioma, which affects 2,790 people in England each year. While most are low-grade and non-cancerous, they can still cause serious and sometimes life-limiting complications due to their location and size.

Earlier this month, another study—published in the Journal of Experimental & Clinical Cancer Research—revealed how the genetic makeup of meningioma shapes the behavior of immune cells, paving the way for more personalized and effective immunotherapy treatments.

Using pioneering 3D models that closely mimic how immune cells interact with tumors, the team, led by Professor Hanemann and Ph.D. researcher Ting Zhang, found clear differences in immune cells between more aggressive and less aggressive tumors.

They showed that a specific immune cell type—known as an M2-like macrophage—is more prevalent in meningiomas with certain genetic mutations (such as NF2) or molecular profiles (like methylation class ben-1), and these cells appear to accelerate tumor growth.

They also discovered that the presence of M2-like macrophages is associated with higher levels of a molecule called IL-6, which is associated with tumor growth, particularly in lower-grade tumors. This positions both M2-like macrophages and IL-6 as promising targets for future therapies.

This research not only lays the foundation for new immunotherapy strategies but also offers a potential tool for clinicians to identify patients most likely to benefit, marking a critical step towards personalized treatment approaches for meningioma.

More information:

Maryam Shah et al, Integrated proteomic and targeted Next Generation Sequencing reveal relevant heterogeneity in lower-grade meningioma and ANXA3 as a new target in NF2 mutated meningiomas, eBioMedicine (2025). DOI: 10.1016/j.ebiom.2025.105814 Ting Zhang et al, Tumour-associated macrophage infiltration differs in meningioma genotypes, and is important in tumour dynamics, Journal of Experimental & Clinical Cancer Research (2025). DOI: 10.1186/s13046-025-03419-2



Provided byUniversity of Plymouth