The Boston Consulting Group (BCG), a US management consulting firm that helped establish the new American- and Israeli-backed aid distribution mechanism in Gaza, has abandoned the project, a spokesperson for the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) said Monday.

Confirming a report by The Washington Post, the spokesperson said BCG had called back its team from Tel Aviv on Friday.

The report came as GHF announced it would appoint US evangelical interfaith leader Rev. Johnnie Moore as its new executive chairman, following the departure of CEO Jack Wood last month.

According to the report, BCG had been responsible for setting the payment and procurement rates for a network of contractors tasked with constructing four GHF aid centers in southern Gaza, one of which is not yet active. GHF began handing out food boxes in Gaza last week in a scheme supported by Washington and Jerusalem to circumvent Hamas in the distribution of aid.

A BCG spokesperson cited by the Post said the consultancy had ended its contract with GHF and placed a senior partner overseeing the project on leave pending an internal review.

BCG had offered its services to the humanitarian effort on a pro bono basis and did not receive any compensation for its work, said the BCG spokesperson. However, another person familiar with the project disputed the spokesperson’s account and said BCG had submitted invoices for more than $1 million each month, according to the Post.

Palestinians carrying bags of flour outside a distribution point controlled by the Gaza Humanitarian Relief Foundation in Deir al-Balah, in the Gaza Strip, May 28, 2025. (Ali Hassan/Flash90)

The newspaper cited “three people closely connected” to both BCG and GHF as saying the consultancy’s withdrawal would make it more difficult for the new aid distribution to continue operating.

The BCG withdrawal adds to the challenges faced by the GHF since it began operations, including the rejection of the new distribution scheme by the United Nations and other humanitarian groups; the departure of Wood, who left before any of the distribution sites opened, citing concern that the agency could not adhere to humanitarian principles; and reports, denied by GHF, that Israeli troops have killed dozens of Palestinian aid seekers.

After nearly three months in which it had halted aid to Gaza, Israel announced last week the start of the new distribution system, meant to keep supplies from reaching Hamas members.

Israel has accused the terror group of hoarding humanitarian supplies that the country began letting into the Strip. The ongoing war was sparked by Hamas’s terror onslaught of October 7, 2023.

The new system has come under harsh condemnation from the United Nations, rights groups and foreign countries that say it does not sufficiently address the Strip’s humanitarian needs.

Humanitarian aid is loaded on a truck at the Kerem Shalom crossing between southern Israel and the Gaza Strip, on May 29, 2025. (Jack GUEZ / AFP)

Humanitarian agencies have said the GHF system requires aid seekers to walk long distances in dangerous areas, and risks overcrowding the distribution sites. The UN has also said the Strip needs some 500-600 truckloads of aid a day, while GHF has reported distributing a few dozen truckloads each day.

According to GHF, the agency has to date distributed 7 million meals at three distribution sites. However, the number is based on boxes of dry food products that require cooking equipment or community kitchens, which are limited throughout the war-torn Strip.

Moore, the agency’s new CEO, said shortly before his appointment that he has had “several really encouraging meetings” in recent weeks with the Red Cross, which has refused to participate in the GHF.

“We don’t always see eye-to-eye, but we have always found ways to collaborate meaningfully together,” he said. “We trust one another.”

Commenting on his new job, Moore added, “GHF believes that serving the people of Gaza with dignity and compassion must be the top priority.”

Rev. Johnnie Moore speaks onstage at the Simon Wiesenthal Center’s 2017 National Tribute Dinner at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, April 5, 2017. (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images/AFP)

“We welcome others to join us and urge extreme caution against sharing unverified information from sources that have repeatedly issued demonstrably false reports,” said Moore, referring to the dozens of Palestinians reported killed near the GHF sites.

“False reporting of violence at our sites has a chilling effect on the local population and we can think of no greater disservice to a community in dire need.”

Moore has served as a liaison between evangelical Christians and US President Donald Trump and is a commissioner on the US Commission on International Religious Freedom. He is outspoken on religious freedom and toleration, and meets regularly with Middle Eastern heads of state.