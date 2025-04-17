



The Host

Emmarie Huetteman

KFF Health News

Emmarie Huetteman, senior editor, oversees a team of Washington reporters, as well as “Bill of the Month” and KFF Health News’ “What the Health?” She previously spent more than a decade reporting on the federal government, most recently covering surprise medical bills, drug pricing reform, and other health policy debates in Washington and on the campaign trail.

The secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., contradicted his agency’s researchers this week with unsubstantiated or outright false claims about autism spectrum disorder and those with the condition. His public remarks were not the only recent example of Kennedy speaking against his employees; during an introductory appearance at the FDA, Kennedy said the staff — reeling from the layoffs of 3,500 colleagues — had become beholden to the industries they regulate.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump issued an executive order aimed at lowering drug prices as his administration signaled that tariffs on pharmaceuticals and pharmaceutical ingredients could be on deck. And new data shows that the number of abortions performed nationwide increased slightly last year, as travel and telehealth prescribing maintained access for some patients in states with abortion bans.

This week’s panelists are Emmarie Huetteman of KFF Health News, Anna Edney of Bloomberg News, Jessie Hellmann of CQ Roll Call, and Shefali Luthra of The 19th.

Panelists

Anna Edney

Bloomberg News



Jessie Hellmann

CQ Roll Call



Shefali Luthra

The 19th



Among the takeaways from this week’s episode:

Kennedy’s claim that genetics do not play a role in the development of autism contradicts decades of scientific inquiry into the disorder — including the work of his agency’s own researchers, at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who say there is indeed a genetic component to autism. Further, his striking remarks about the severe limitations of those with the disorder do not reflect reality for the many people living with autism.

Trump’s executive order to lower drug prices calls for changes to the Medicare drug negotiation program that could instead increase costs for the federal government. It also calls for the FDA to make it easier for states to import drugs from other countries, including Canada — but, among other things, the introduction of tariffs on drugs and drug ingredients could negate other efforts to lower prices.

And the picture of federal health cuts is still coming into focus, as people throughout the health care system grapple with the effects of slashing government efforts to do things like help Americans afford utility bills, monitor the spread of hepatitis, and much — much — more.

Also this week, Julie Rovner of KFF Health News interviews Krista Harrison and Robbie Zimbroff, health policy researchers at the University of California-San Francisco. They share some background on a case before the Supreme Court next week, Kennedy v. Braidwood Management, which challenges the ability of the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force to make expert recommendations for American health.

