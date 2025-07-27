Muscat: As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance customer experience and expand its digital offerings, Khedmah has launched an international mobile recharge service in collaboration with Prepay Nation, now available through the Khedmah app under the E-Store section. This new feature aims to meet the needs of a large segment of residents and expatriates in the Sultanate of Oman who wish to stay connected with their families and friends in their home countries.

The new service allows users to recharge mobile phone balances across 16 countries, in collaboration with over 43 international telecom operators. The currently supported countries include Afghanistan, Australia, Benin, Botswana, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Malawi, Nepal, the Philippines, Sierra Leone, Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, and Zimbabwe.

In this context, Zaaima Al Qasimi, Senior Manager – Business Development at Khedmah, said: “Through this service, we aim to facilitate communication between individuals and their families around the world by offering a secure and fast digital experience. The launch of this service is part of our broader strategy to expand our digital offerings and meet the aspirations of customers both within and beyond the Sultanate.”

This service offers several key advantages, including ease of use, the ability to top up mobile recharge anytime and anywhere, and direct technical support through official communication channels—providing users with a seamless and reliable experience.

Khedmah confirmed that this addition marks a significant milestone in its digital transformation journey and reflects its continued commitment to delivering smart solutions that simplify daily life and address users’ evolving needs. The company also noted that the service will be officially available once necessary permissions are secured, with future plans to expand the list of supported countries and telecom operators.

Khedmah invites all users to download the app, explore its various features, and share their suggestions to support the development of more high-quality services.

It is worth noting that Khedmah has been a leader in billing and collection services. The company provides a central hub for customers to pay various bills, including electricity, water, communications, traffic fines, vehicle insurance, entertainment channel subscriptions, charity donations, and many other services. These services are available through the company’s widespread branch network, covering most regions in Oman, as well as its electronic platforms, including the Khedmah app and website.