SEOUL — While Kia’s EV Day activities focused on the production EV5, EV4 and EV3 concepts, the automaker confirmed an even smaller electric offering is on the way, unsurprisingly named EV2. According to Kia CEO Ho Sung Song, the EV2 will be a crucial part of the company’s global goal to sell 1.6 million vehicles annually by 2030.

Song declined to give any specific details about the EV2 at this week’s event, only saying that it’s a “very important” vehicle for Europe and emerging markets. The EV2 is expected to be Kia’s lowest-priced EV, starting around the equivalent of $30,000, Song said, and it will be built at the company’s factory in Slovakia.

During its EV Day presentations, Kia said all its future EVs will be built on the E-GMP platform that underpins the Kia EV6 and EV9, as well as vehicles from sister companies like the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6 and Genesis GV60. The EV3, EV4 and EV5 will also use E-GMP architecture, and Kia is working on localizing production of its EVs in the United States.

Will the EV2 come to the U.S.? It’s hard to say. Kia can’t confirm if it’ll sell the EV3 or EV4 Stateside, though both are a safe bet. The EV2, however, could likely end up being too small for American consumers – even with an attractive price point.