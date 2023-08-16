Kia will reveal a limited-edition variant of the all-electric EV6 at The Quail, a Motorsports Gathering, during this year’s Monterey Car Week, the company said in a statement. The brand’s first-ever zero-emissions three-row SUV, the EV9, will also make an appearance at the event.

Two teaser images with the upcoming limited edition EV6 were posted by the Korean manufacturer, both showing a metallic green paint job and little else, with the official press release mentioning that just 1,000 units of the style-driven model will be manufactured, all with unique interior and exterior colorways.

The Kia EV9, which debuted in the US back in April, will also be presented at The Quail, with visitors getting the chance to see the three-row SUV in person at the brand’s dedicated space on the main exhibition field.

“After shocking the automotive world last year at The Quail with the debut of the EV6 GT, Kia is returning with the EV9 SUV, which encapsulates our experience in producing brilliantly designed, best-in-class SUVs with our deep expertise in developing the industry’s leading EVs,” said Steven Center, COO & EVP of Kia America. “Being present in Monterey demonstrates the gravity of Kia’s dedication to delivering vehicles that continue to innovate.”

We’ll know more about the limited edition EV6 hatchback when it goes on display at The Quail on August 18, but if we were to guess, it won’t be any different from the regular EV6 trims in terms of performance.

Currently, the Korean automaker’s electric hatchback is available in six different trims: Light (RWD), Wind (RWD), Wind (e-AWD), GT-Line (RWD), GT-Line (e-AWD), and GT (e-AWD).

Unveiled last year at the brand’s first participation at The Quail, the Kia EV6 GT is powered by a 77.4-kilowatt-hour battery that feeds juice to a pair of electric motors mounted on both axles, good for a total of 576 horsepower and a 0 to 60 miles per hour sprint in 3.4 seconds.

At the same time, the EV9 SUV will be available with either a 76.1-kWh battery and a 160-kW (215-hp) rear motor or a 99.8-kWh pack offered with single- or dual-motor configurations. The former uses a 150-kW (201-hp) rear-mounted motor, while the latter consists of two motors (one on each axle) producing 283 kW (379 hp) and 516 pound-feet of torque.