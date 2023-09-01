Almost 4,000 Kia vehicles have been recalled after it was discovered the car’s indicators may not light up due to a software issue.

The defects impact Kia MQ4 Sorentos and MQ4 PHEV Sorentos made in 2022, with fears the fault could cause injury or death on the road.

‘If the turn indicators do not illuminate as intended, other road users would be unable to identify if the vehicle is turning,’ the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts said.

‘This could increase the risk of an accident causing serious injury or death to vehicle occupants and/or other road users.’

There is an urgent recall for almost 4,000 Kia models (pictured, Kia MQ4 Sorento) following a software defect

Fears were sparked as the car’s turn indicators may not illuminate as intended (pictured, MQ4 PHEV Sorento)

Owners of the impacted cars are being urged to contact a Kia dealer immediately to have the defect repaired, free of charge.

The latest recall comes as tens of thousands of Kia Sportage mid-size SUV and Sorento seven-seat SUVs were recalled in June due to a potential software risk that could result in the car overheating and catching on fire.

The safety recall encompassed SUV models from 2015 to 2021 for the Sportage and 2014 to 2020 for the Sorento.

Motorists were warned not to drive the affected vehicles until the issue was fixed.

For more information, customers should contact Kia customer service on 131 542.