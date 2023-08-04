Victory Automotive Group made its second acquisition of the year with a two-dealership purchase in the second quarter.

Victory Automotive bought C&C Toyota and C&C Dodge-Chrysler-Jeep-Ram, both in Marietta, Ohio, from father and son Jim and Jason Cobb on June 15, said Blair Sharpe of the Tim Lamb Group, a dealership buy-sell company in Columbus, Ohio. Sharpe represented the sellers in the transaction.

The dealerships were renamed Victory Toyota Marietta and Victory Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram Marietta, which is in southeast Ohio near the West Virginia border. The acquisition also included a service center and car wash in nearby Parkersburg, W. Va.

It marked Victory Automotive’s first purchase since it bought two Tennessee dealerships in April, Rodger Olson, Victory Automotive’s COO, told Automotive News in an email.

Victory Automotive also sold a dealership in the first quarter.

Victory Automotive, of Canton, Mich., ranks No. 19 on Automotive News‘ most recent list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., retailing 28,535 new vehicles in 2022.