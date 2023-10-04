Kia will present its global EV vision and strategy at an EV Day event in Korea on October 12.

Taking place in Yeoju, the event will preview the brand’s expanded EV lineup, which will include three new small- to medium-sized electric models.

According to the automaker, the event will mark the beginning of what is set to become an annual tradition, showcasing Kia’s new electric models, concepts, and technologies.

For example, the inaugural Kia EV Day taking place next week will provide a “comprehensive display” of the brand’s entire EV lineup, including the Kia EV5, EV6 GT, and EV9. The company will also unveil two new concept EVs and provide detailed specifications of the EV5, which launched at the Chengdu Motor Show in August.

The teaser image released by Kia includes some familiar faces such as the EV6 GT (first one from the left), EV5 (center) and EV9 (first one from the right). However, the remaining two vehicles are not that easy to identify.

Kia teaser image with brightness levels set to maximum and highlighted unknown models

The second one from the right may be the upcoming EV3 subcompact electric crossover, judging by its size relative to the EV9 sitting next to it and the similar design language. However, the second vehicle from the left is a bit harder to read.

It sports more curved lines than the EV3, EV5, and EV9, but at the same time it appears to retain design cues from the three SUVs. Its body style looks rather similar to the EV6 sitting alongside it, so we may be looking at a crossover coupe or a fastback sedan.

It remains to be seen whether these two mystery cars are the concept vehicles that Kia has promised to unveil at the EV Day; if they are, they’re probably near-production concepts.

Kia says the EV Day will be attended by a series of influential keynote speakers that will touch upon topics significant to the brand’s transition to a sustainable mobility solutions provider.

Subjects will include Kia’s comprehensive EV strategy, its “Opposites United” design philosophy, updates on innovative customer experience (CX) strategies, and new product insights.