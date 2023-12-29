Jean-Claude Van Damme‘s 1989 action movie Kickboxer will receive a Walmart-exclusive SteelBook Blu-ray release in early 2024.

Kickboxer SteelBook Blu-ray Details

Accompanied by his brother Kurt (Van Damme), American kickboxing champion Eric Sloane (Dennis Alexio), arrives in Thailand to defeat the Eastern warriors at their own sport. His opponent: ruthless fighter and Thai champion, Tong Po. Tong not only defeats Eric, he paralyzes him for life. Crazed with anger, Kurt vows revenge.

Kickboxer is directed by David Worth (cinematographer on Bloodsport) and Mark DiSalle (The Perfect Weapon). Alongside Van Damme and Alexio, the movie also stars Dennis Chan Kwok-San, Michel Qissi (Bloodsport, Kickboxer 2), Rochelle Ashana, and Richard Foo.

The film went on to spawn several sequels and was rebooted in 2016 with Kickboxer: Vengeance which saw Van Damme return to the franchise alongside Dave Bautista, Alain Moussi, and several prominent UFC and MMA stars.

You can pre-order the Kickboxer SteelBook Blu-ray from Walmart’s website now, and it will be released on March 12, 2024.